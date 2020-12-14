 Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts helps Eagles beat Saints

Rob Maaddi
Philadelphia
The Associated Press
Jalen Hurts gave the Philadelphia Eagles more than just a spark. He helped deliver a victory.

Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Philadelphia beat the New Orleans Saints 24-21 Sunday.

The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East.

The Saints (10-3) had won nine in a row and were 8-0 over the past two seasons without Drew Brees before running into the inspired Eagles. The loss dropped the Saints to the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind Green Bay, but they already have secured a playoff berth.

Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up began the season as the third-string quarterback. He was elevated to backup in Week 2 and took a few snaps each week until Wentz was benched during a 30-16 loss at Green Bay last Sunday.

Taysom Hill was 28 of 38 for 291 yards, two TDs, one interception and was sacked five times by Philly.

Sanders brook loose for an 82-yard TD run in the second quarter, giving the Eagles a 17-0 lead. It was the fourth-longest run in franchise history. Sanders has three runs of 70-plus yards since October. He had a 74-yard TD run against Pittsburgh and a 74-yard run against Baltimore.

The Saints had 98 total yards in the first half before they got going on their first possession of the second half. Alvin Kamara ran in from the five to cap a 65-yard drive and cut Philadelphia’s lead to 17-7.

