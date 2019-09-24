 Skip to main content

James Franklin reclaims Argos' starting quarterback job

James Franklin reclaims Argos’ starting quarterback job

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts' James Franklin prepares to throw during a CFL preseason game against the Montreal Alouettes at Varsity Stadium in Toronto on May 30, 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

James Franklin is set to return as the Toronto Argonauts’ starting quarterback.

Argos head coach Corey Chamblin says Franklin will start on Saturday when Toronto (2-10) hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-4).

Franklin replaced McLeod Bethel-Thompson in last week’s 23-16 loss to the Calgary Stampeders. He went 12-for-16 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown in relief.

Franklin began the year as Argos’ starter before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3, opening the door for Bethel-Thompson.

On the season, Franklin is 48-of-71 passing (67.6 per cent) for 582 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

