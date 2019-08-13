 Skip to main content

Football Janarion Grant, Brandon Banks and C.J. Gable named CFL top performers for Week 9

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Janarion Grant, Brandon Banks and C.J. Gable named CFL top performers for Week 9

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Janarion Grant (80) celebrates a kick return against the Calgary Stampeders during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg on Aug. 8, 2019.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg receiver Janarion Grant, Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks and Edmonton running back C.J. Gable are the CFL’s top performers for Week 9.

Grant had 306 all-purpose yards and returned two punts for touchdowns in his CFL debut as Winnipeg edged visiting Calgary 26-24 Thursday.

Grant became the first Winnipeg player to notch two punt returns for touchdowns in the same game, and only the eighth player in league history to manage the feat, as the Bombers took sole possession of top spot in the West Division at 6-2.

Story continues below advertisement

Banks’s last-minute touchdown on Saturday completed the Tiger-Cats’ thrilling come-from-behind 35-34 victory over the visiting B.C. Lions. Banks totalled nine receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns as East Division-leading Hamilton improved to 6-2.

Gable accumulated 150 yards from scrimmage and scored twice to lead the Eskimos over Ottawa 16-12 on Friday. He rushed the ball 18 times for 116 yards and added four receptions for 34 yards as Edmonton moved into a three-way tie for second in the West at 5-3.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter