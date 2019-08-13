Janarion Grant, Brandon Banks and C.J. Gable named CFL top performers for Week 9

Open this photo in gallery Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Janarion Grant (80) celebrates a kick return against the Calgary Stampeders during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg on Aug. 8, 2019. John Woods/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg receiver Janarion Grant, Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks and Edmonton running back C.J. Gable are the CFL’s top performers for Week 9.

Grant had 306 all-purpose yards and returned two punts for touchdowns in his CFL debut as Winnipeg edged visiting Calgary 26-24 Thursday.

Grant became the first Winnipeg player to notch two punt returns for touchdowns in the same game, and only the eighth player in league history to manage the feat, as the Bombers took sole possession of top spot in the West Division at 6-2.

Story continues below advertisement

Banks’s last-minute touchdown on Saturday completed the Tiger-Cats’ thrilling come-from-behind 35-34 victory over the visiting B.C. Lions. Banks totalled nine receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns as East Division-leading Hamilton improved to 6-2.

Gable accumulated 150 yards from scrimmage and scored twice to lead the Eskimos over Ottawa 16-12 on Friday. He rushed the ball 18 times for 116 yards and added four receptions for 34 yards as Edmonton moved into a three-way tie for second in the West at 5-3.