 Skip to main content

Football Johnson’s fourth-quarter touchdown helps Alouettes to 28-22 win over Argos

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Johnson’s fourth-quarter touchdown helps Alouettes to 28-22 win over Argos

Keith Doucette
MONCTON, N.B.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Alouettes DeVier Posey makes a catch as Toronto Argonauts Jermaine Gabriel defends in second half CFL action in Moncton, N.B. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Jeremiah Johnson ran in a touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Montreal Alouettes held off a late Toronto comeback attempt to beat the Argonauts 28-22 on Sunday in the CFL’s return to Atlantic Canada for the first time since 2013.

It all came down to the last play of the game when the Alouettes managed to break up a short goal-line pass by Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Pitched as a chance to showcase the league to a potential regional fan base, the 10,126 who attended the sun-splashed event were treated to an uneven contest that was punctuated by big plays.

Story continues below advertisement

The decisive play for the Alouettes (5-4) came on a 25-yard fourth quarter touchdown run by running back Johnson.

It came after the Argos (1-8) had regained the lead before the end of the third quarter when Bethel-Thompson hit wide receiver Derel Walker with a 38-yard touchdown pass.

The play by the Argos had appeared to stem Montreal’s momentum after the Alouettes sprung in front with a spectacular double reverse that saw quarterback Vernon Adams eventually hit wideout Quan Bray with a 34-yard touchdown pass deep in the Toronto end zone.

This, after the Als had opened the second half with an Adams 60-yard bomb to Eugene Lewis to narrow the Argos lead to 16-13.

The Argos, who were desperate for a win, played like it in the first half, emerging with a 16-6 lead.

Toronto scored the only points of the first quarter through a 39-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Crapigna.

Crapigna added two more field goals in the second quarter but was riding his luck. The first, a 44-yarder struck the left upright, while the second, a 46-yarder struck the right upright before falling through.

Story continues below advertisement

The field goals sandwiched the first career touchdown by Canadian wideout Jimmy Ralph of the Argos, who capped a seven play-47 yard drive with a six-yard touchdown catch.

With Toronto up 16-0, the Alouettes responded with a five-play 75-yard touchdown drive that included a 40-yard pass completion to wide receiver DeVier Posey. Adams was eventually able to run the ball in for a touchdown before the Alouettes missed the two-point conversion, making the score 16-6.

The Argos missed a golden opportunity to extend the lead near the end of the half when Bethel-Thompson fumbled a snap outside the Montreal goal-line that was recovered by the Alouettes.

Although promoters predicted a near sellout, there were patches of empty seats on both sides of Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium on the University of Moncton campus.

The game was sponsored by Schooners Sports and Entertainment (SSE), the business group trying to land a CFL franchise in Halifax.

Co-founder Bruce Bowser expressed satisfaction with Sunday’s turnout.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think everything is a learning curve,” said Bowser. “Halifax is where we are looking to put the stadium. We are playing in Moncton because there is a stadium here and we are trying to generate as much interest as we can from the Atlantic region.”

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said both he and the league owners continue to back the business group.

“The thing I love about these guys is they have just been sticking to it,” Ambrosie said. “I am personally committed to this ownership group wanting to see this happen.”

It was the fourth time Moncton hosted the regular-season game dubbed Touchdown Atlantic.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter