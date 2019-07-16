Jonathan Jennings working out with Ottawa Redblacks’ starting offence

Open this photo in gallery Jonathon Jennings throws the ball during CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Vancouver on Oct. 6, 2018. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Redblacks had a new quarterback under centre Tuesday.

A club official confirmed backup Jonathan Jennings was working with the club’s starting offence at practice and that incumbent Dominique Davis has an unspecified injury.

Head coach Rick Campbell is expected to address the issue of whether Jennings or Davis will start Friday night when Ottawa visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-0) following practice.

Ottawa (2-2) has dropped two straight games, including a 29-14 home decision to Winnipeg on July 5.

Davis opened the season as Ottawa’s starter following the off-season departure of Trevor Harris to the Edmonton Eskimos.

Davis boasts a 66-per-cent completion percentage but has more than twice as many interceptions (seven) as TD strikes (three). He has also rushed for 76 yards and five TDs on 15 carries.

It was a mixed bag for Davis in Ottawa’s season-opening 32-28 road win over Calgary on June 15. He had four interceptions but also ran for three touchdowns.