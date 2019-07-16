 Skip to main content

Football Jonathan Jennings working out with Ottawa Redblacks’ starting offence

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Jonathan Jennings working out with Ottawa Redblacks’ starting offence

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Jonathon Jennings throws the ball during CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Vancouver on Oct. 6, 2018.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Redblacks had a new quarterback under centre Tuesday.

A club official confirmed backup Jonathan Jennings was working with the club’s starting offence at practice and that incumbent Dominique Davis has an unspecified injury.

Head coach Rick Campbell is expected to address the issue of whether Jennings or Davis will start Friday night when Ottawa visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-0) following practice.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa (2-2) has dropped two straight games, including a 29-14 home decision to Winnipeg on July 5.

Davis opened the season as Ottawa’s starter following the off-season departure of Trevor Harris to the Edmonton Eskimos.

Davis boasts a 66-per-cent completion percentage but has more than twice as many interceptions (seven) as TD strikes (three). He has also rushed for 76 yards and five TDs on 15 carries.

It was a mixed bag for Davis in Ottawa’s season-opening 32-28 road win over Calgary on June 15. He had four interceptions but also ran for three touchdowns.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter