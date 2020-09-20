 Skip to main content
Josh Allen reaches career high in passing, Bills beat Dolphins

Paul Gereffi
The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, on Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and the visiting Buffalo Bills beat AFC East rival Miami for the fourth consecutive time Sunday, 31-28.

Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

Trailing 20-17, the Bills (2-0) reclaimed the lead with 5:55 left on a 6-yard pass from Allen to rookie Gabriel Davis, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Allen’s 46-yard pass to John Brown stretched the lead to 31-20 with 3:09 left. The Bills totalled 524 yards, with 342 in the first half, the most by the team since 2000.

The Dolphins closed to 31-28 on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki and a successful two-point conversion with 49 seconds left.

The onside kick was recovered by the Bills' Micah Hyde.

Allen threw touchdown passes to four different receivers and Stefon Diggs led the Bills with eight catches for 153 yards.

The Dolphins had a first down at the Buffalo one-yard line late in the third quarter but failed to score, with Preston Williams dropping a fourth-down pass.

Fitzpatrick went 31 for 47 for 328 yards and two TDs.

With the Bills leading 17-10, the game was suspended for 36 minutes in the third quarter because of lightning in the area.

The Bills had scoring drives of 97 yards, 84 yards, and 73 yards in the first half. But a 27-yard pass from Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki set up a 52-yard field goal by Sanders on the final play of the half to close the Dolphins within 17-10 at halftime.

Masked fans were scattered throughout the stadium, and the announced crowd of 11,075 was smaller than the maximum of 13,000 being allowed to attend the home opener. Almost half of the spectators wore Bills colours.

Groups of spectators were required to space at least six feet apart in both the lower bowl and upper deck. The crowd was less than 20 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

