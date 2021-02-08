Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski connect for two TDs, Buccaneers up 14-3 over Kansas City in second quarter of Super Bowl 55

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected on another TD pass.
Brady’s second touchdown pass to Gronkowski in the first half gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-3 lead over Kansas City n the second quarter of the Super Bowl.
The two combined on their 13th career playoff touchdown in the first quarter that broke the record for most playoff TD passes for a duo that had been held by Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.
The latest TD came after a potential interception was wiped out by a holding call on Charvarius Ward. The drive was extended again when Antonio Hamilton lined up offside on a field goal. Brady threw the TD pass on the next play.
Earlier, Brady had his first touchdown pass in the first quarter in his 10 career Super Bowls.
Brady hooked up with former Patriots teammate Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown to put Tampa Bay up 7-3 over Kansas City with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
It was the 13th time Brady and Gronk have hooked up for a post-season touchdown. That breaks the record they shared with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.
Brady’s nine Super Bowl teams in New England produced just three points total in the first quarter. That came on a field goal in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 52.
The Buccaneers punted on their first two possessions before Brady engineered an eight-play, 75-yard drive.
Kansas City has scored first in the Super Bowl.
Harrison Butker kicked a 49-yard field goal on Kansas City’s second drive to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead over Tampa Bay.
Patrick Mahomes missed a deep pass to Tyreek Hill on third down to lead to the kick. Mahomes is just 1 for 6 for 3 yards early in the game. He has rushed for 24 yards and two first downs for the most yards rushing for a QB in the first quarter of the Super Bowl since Steve Young had 36 for the 49ers 26 years ago.
The Buccaneers punted on their first two possessions. Quarterback Tom Brady has led only one scoring drive in 19 attempts in the first quarter of his 10 career Super Bowls.
The game kicked off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting the first possession.
Kansas City won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.
Brady is hoping to accomplish one of the few things he hasn’t done in nine previous Super Bowl trips by scoring a TD in the first quarter.
In 17 drives that started and ended in the opening quarter in those games, he led New England to only one field goal, although he did score an opening drive TD in the opening minute of the second quarter in Super Bowl 42 against the Giants.
The quarterback matchup between Brady and Patrick Mahomes is the sixth ever in the Super Bowl between former AP MVPs, the second between former Super Bowl MVPs and the first between players who had previously won both awards.
Pregame festivities for the Super Bowl started with a video recording of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as players from Tampa Bay and Kansas City lined up on each goal line.
The NFL opened the season with the same show of racial solidarity and did it again before the final game. Both teams went to their locker rooms after the rendition by Alicia Keys.
The league chose “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as an addition to the national anthem for opening weekend and for the Super Bowl after a national reckoning over race sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Kansas City and Tampa Bay will each have key receivers who were questionable with injuries available to play in the Super Bowl.
Kansas City wide receiver Sammy Watkins was cleared to play Sunday night after missing Kansas City’s past three games with a calf injury. That gives Patrick Mahomes another trusted target to go along with the likes of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, and tight end Travis Kelce.
Tom Brady will have both wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate to throw to after both were not among the Buccaneers’ inactives.
Brown sat out Tampa Bay’s NFC championship game win over Green Bay because of a knee injury. Brate had been dealing with a back issue that ailed him earlier in the week.
The Buccaneers will also have safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) in the secondary after both were listed as questionable.
Tampa Bay running back LeSean McCoy will also be available to play after he was inactive last year for Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory.
Inactive for Kansas City are: running back Darwin Thompson, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, backup quarterback Matt Moore, defensive end Tim Ward, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and cornerbacks Bopete Keyes and Chris Lammons.
For the Buccaneers, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Justin Watson, quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Drew Stanton, tight end Antony Auclair, and defensive linemen Khalil Davis and Jeremiah Ledbetter are inactive.
Super Bowl 55 pits two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage.
Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 62. With a win over Tampa Bay, Reid would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls.
Lombardi was 54 when his Packers won Super Bowl II over the Oakland Raiders.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is 68. A victory over Kansas City would make him the oldest to win a Super Bowl.
Bill Belichick was 66 when he won Super Bowl 53 with New England two years ago.
With reports from The Associated Press