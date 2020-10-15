Kansas City signs Le’Veon Bell two days after release from Jets

Open this photo in gallery This Sept. 22, 2020, file photo shows New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell watching from the sideline near the end of the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. The Associated Press

Kansas City signed Le’Veon Bell late Thursday, two days after he was released by the New York Jets, giving them some much-needed depth at running back and another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!” Bell tweeted.

Bell, a two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was cut by the Jets after a disappointing tenure in New York that lasted less than two full seasons. Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $35 million guaranteed last year as a free agent.

He will slot into one of the NFL’s most dynamic offences behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been one of the league’s most impressive rookies this season. But Kansas City has little depth behind him with only Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson getting regular work – DeAndre Washington was signed in free agency but has been a protected player on the practice squad, unable to crack the game-day roster through the first five games.

Kansas City thought they would have Damien Williams, one of the heroes of their comeback victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl, but he opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic before the start of the season.

Bell, who no doubt is eyeing Kansas City’s game against the Jets in Week 8, has a similar skill set to Williams in his patience and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. And he has far better career credentials, topping 1,200 yards rushing and 75 receptions in a season on three different occasions.

“A tremendous player, someone that can do it all,” Mahomes said earlier in the day, when word began to spread that Bell was considering Kansas City among a trio of teams. “Whoever is in this locker-room, we make sure they’re ready to go.”

Exactly when Bell will be ready to go is unclear. Kansas City were supposed to play in Buffalo on Thursday night, but the game was pushed back to Monday night because the Bills and Titans were not clear to play until this past Tuesday.

“Welcome my brother! Let’s get it!” Mahomes tweeted in response to Bell signing with Kansas City.

While the financial terms of the one-year deal with Kansas City were unknown, the Jets are responsible for the remaining $6 million in base pay on his salary with an offset clause the defrays the amount based on his salary with Kansas City.

Whenever he steps onto the field, Bell should provide a spark as Kansas City (4-1) tries to rebound from their first loss. He spent his first six years in Pittsburgh, where the former Michigan State star was among the best dual-purpose running backs in the league, ranking second in yards from scrimmage with 7,996 from 2012-17.

Some of his best games actually came against Kansas City, including a 179-yard rushing day in October 2017 and a 144-yard outing in October 2016. Bell also churned through the frigid cold for 170 yards rushing in a playoff game in January 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium, helping the Steelers to an 18-16 victory over Kansas City.

Bell sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Steelers. He became a free agent and joined the Jets in March 2019, but he was never the dynamic presence in Gase’s offence that New York envisioned. He ran for just 789 yards and three touchdowns and wasn’t prominent in the passing game, catching 66 passes for 461 yards and a score.

Bell also missed three games this season with a hamstring injury and had just 74 yards on 19 carries before his release.

Kansas City clearly believes Bell has more left in the tank than the last erstwhile star they signed for their backfield. LeSean McCoy appeared in 13 games last season, running 101 times for 465 yards and four scores, but his role in the offence was slowly ratcheted back as Kansas City made a push for their first Super Bowl championship in five decades.