 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Football

Register
AdChoices

Key AFC South matchup Thursday night as Colts visit Titans

Barry Wilner
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Associated Press

While fans get mesmerized by the Kansas City offence dominating the AFC West, the best rivalry in football (Steelers vs. Ravens) in the AFC North, and the apparent demise of the Patriots in the AFC East, what about the other AFC division?

The outcome of the AFC South won’t be decided Thursday night when the Titans (6-2) and Colts (5-3) face off in Music City. The winner, however, will have a leg up in a two-team race – and these teams meet again at the end of the month.

Indianapolis, No. 14 in the AP Pro32, is a two-point underdog at No. 8 Tennessee.

Story continues below advertisement

A key for Indianapolis will be slowing down Derrick Henry, and the Colts have a solid run defence. As their star linebacker Darius Leonard notes, every defensive player will be involved in stopping Tennessee’s outstanding running back.

“We always talk about hamstring tackles, get him to stop his feet and just gang-tackle him. That’s what it’s going to take,” Leonard says. "To beat this team, you have to stop the run, you have to be seven-plus to the ball, 11-plus to the ball and squeeze, wrap and roll on his hamstrings and just go from there.

“I always joke around with him; I tell him he’s a defensive end playing running back,” Leonard said. “He’s huge. He’s about what, 250? 260? The thing with him, which is crazy, I would rather see him between the tackles. He’s not that guy between the tackles, that pounder that’s going – he’s still powerful, but he’s more dangerous in space because he’s so big. You don’t know what he’s going to do. He has speed, he has a stiff arm and he has the size to run you over as well.”

That’s enough for us.

TITANS, 21-17

Knockout pool: Man, did the Steelers make us sweat against a mediocre (to be kind) Dallas team. But they came through, and now Pro Picks relies on TAMPA BAY.

No. 7 Seattle (plus 2) at No. 10 Los Angeles Rams

Story continues below advertisement

That Seattle defence is way too charitable. And Rams are rested.

Best bet: RAMS, 36-30

No. 5 Buffalo (plus 2) at No. 13 Arizona

Pro Picks doesn’t see any other likely outright upset, so ...

Upset special: BILLS, 33-31

No. 19 Philadelphia (minus 3 1/2) at No. 28 New York Giants

Story continues below advertisement

Were the Eagles not coming off a bye, an upset pick here would be tempting.

EAGLES, 20-19

No. 31 Jacksonville (plus 14) at No. 6 Green Bay

Laying all those points with the Steelers last week has made us gun-shy.

PACKERS, 27-14

No. 27 Houston (plus 3) at No. 15 Cleveland

Story continues below advertisement

A loss here would drop the Browns from contenders to pretenders.

BROWNS, 26-24

No. 24 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 2 1/2) at No. 12 Miami

We all know how these games end for the Chargers. Kind of ugly.

DOLPHINS, 25-24

No. 9 Tampa Bay (minus 6) at No. 20 Carolina

Story continues below advertisement

It’s never a good idea to rile up pirates the way the Saints did to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

BUCCANEERS, 27-23

No. 23 Denver (plus 4 1/2) at No. 11 Las Vegas

The Raiders are in the middle of a prove-it three-game string of division games.

RAIDERS, 23-21

No. 18 San Francisco (plus 9 1/2) at No. 3 New Orleans

Story continues below advertisement

Are the Saints as good as they looked at Tampa Bay? No, but they’re good enough to cover here.

SAINTS, 30-16

No. 4 Baltimore (minus 7) at No. 21 New England

Nothing the Patriots showed in squeaking past the awful Jets was persuasive.

RAVENS, 23-13

No. 17 Minnesota (minus 2) at No. 16 Chicago, Monday night

The Bears play the run pretty well, but Dalvin Cook will be their biggest 2020 test.

VIKINGS, 20-13

No. 25 Cincinnati (OFF) at No. 1 Pittsburgh

COVID-19 issues keep this game off the board. The Bengals are getting tougher.

STEELERS, 27-23

No. 29 Washington (OFF) at No. 26 Detroit

Nobody cares keeps this game off the board?

LIONS, 24-19

2020 RECORD

Last week: Straight up: 10-4. Against spread: 6-8.

Season: Straight up: 88-44-1. Against spread: 70-58-2

Best bet: Straight up: 8-1. Against spread: 6-3

Upset special: Straight up: 4-5. Against spread: 4-4-1

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies