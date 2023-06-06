The B.C. Lions say they have signed veteran running back Kienan LaFrance after he was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

LaFrance had 91 yards on 18 carries and hauled in 14 receptions for 97 yards across 43 regular season games with the Riders.

The Winnipeg native was selected 45th overall in the 2015 draft by the Ottawa Redblacks and spent two seasons in the nation’s capital.

He started off playing on the special teams before moving to the offence for Ottawa and helped the team win the 104th Grey Cup

LaFrance then moved to his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018, recording two touchdowns and rushing for 137 yards.

The move comes as the Lions look to bolster their running back depth, with American running back Antonio Williams signing a practice roster agreement with the team.