AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (8) during game three of the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. on Feb. 5.Lucas Peltier/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns passes Sunday to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference’s five-game losing streak.

Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the third and final flag football game of the NFL’s reformatted all-star game, which gave the NFC the victory. His AFC counterpart, Derek Carr, was 6 of 12 for 104 yards, two TDs and an interception.

Based on the earlier flag games and skills competitions, the AFC took a 21-15 lead into the final flag game.

The Pro Bowl changed its format this season, eliminating the traditional game and replacing it with three flag football games played on a 50-yard field and a series of skills competitions.

Each of the first two flag games were worth six points and each skills event was three. The total points were accumulated to form the score entering the third and final flag game.

The announced crowd of 58,331 was more than 2,000 more than last year, also played at Allegiant Stadium.