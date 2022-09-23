Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Kameron Kelly tackles Montreal Alouettes' Tyson Philpot during the first half in Montreal. The Alouettes won 23-16 on Sept. 23, 2022.Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

Eugene Lewis broke the 1,000-yard mark scoring the game-winning touchdown as the Montreal Alouettes grabbed a 23-16 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

The Alouettes (6-7) trailed until the fourth quarter but capped off their first-ever four-game homestand with a win and a 3-1 record. Montreal also solidified its position as second in the East Division winning the all-important season series which acts as a tiebreaker.

Trevor Harris went 26-of-35 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns – both to Lewis who had seven receptions for 52 yards.

Wes Hills ran in Hamilton’s lone touchdown on the night. Dane Evans went 22-of-29 passing with 288 yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Tiger-Cats (4-10) broke the ice. Evans pulled a big play from his sleeve with a 38-yard pass to Papi White. Hills later capped off the drive with a four-yard run to put Hamilton up 7-0.

Harris connected with Jake Weineke on a 31-yard pass for a big play on the next drive, but Montreal failed to answer back with a touchdown of its own. Kicker David Cote hit a 41-yard field goal to put the Alouettes on the board.

In the final moments of the second quarter, Evans threw a 20-yard pass to Tyler Ternowski to put the Ticats in field-goal range. Seth Small converted a 32-yarder to give Hamilton a 10-3 lead going into halftime.

Just over three minutes into the second half, Cote trimmed Hamilton’s lead to four with a career-high 51-yard field goal. Small responded less than two minutes later with a 38-yard field goal to bring the score to 13-6 for the Ticats.

The Alouettes reached the red zone for the first time in the game halfway through the third quarter and Harris found Eugene Lewis on a five-yard touchdown pass. However, Cote missed the extra point, keeping Montreal behind by one.

One play prior to the score, Hamilton cornerback Rodney Randle Jr. collided with a teammate and was eventually taken off the field by stretcher after a long injury break.

Under a minute into the fourth, Montreal took its first lead of the game courtesy of a Cote 12-yard field goal, his third of the night.

Almost 10 minutes later, The Ticats failed to capitalize on an opportunity to score a touchdown from inside the Alouettes’ 10-yard line. Hamilton settled on regaining a one-point lead with a nine-yard field goal by Small.

Montreal followed that up with a drive downfield leading to Harris finding Lewis for a nine-yard touchdown, helping the receiver reach the 1000-yard mark. Harris then found Reggie White Jr. to complete the two-point conversion and go up 23-16.

The Ticats attempted to force overtime but a late fumble by wide receiver Kiondre Smith was recovered by defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, sealing the Alouettes’ win.