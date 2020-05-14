 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Football

Register
AdChoices

Liberal MP Bob Bratina hopes CFL changes tack in request for financial help

Dan Ralph
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An MP with a long history with the CFL is hoping the league has called an audible in its approach to securing financial help from the federal government.

Liberal MP Bob Bratina, who spent 20 years doing play-by-play on Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts radio broadcasts before entering politics, is questioning the CFL’s strategy.

Last month, commissioner Randy Ambrosie revealed the league had approached Ottawa for up to $150-million in assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CFL’s request involved $30-million immediately, additional funds if has an abbreviated season and up to $120-million should it be forced to cancel the campaign outright.

Story continues below advertisement

Last Thursday night, Ambrosie testified before a House of Commons standing committee on finance. Ambrosie painted a dismal picture, saying the league’s future was “very much in jeopardy,” and that its teams collectively lost about $20-million last year.

Ambrosie also admitted for the first time the most likely scenario for the CFL was a cancelled 2020 season. Afterwards, Ambrosie was asked if he was asking for a bailout or handout and was roundly criticized for failing to divulge how federal monies would be spent and for not having the players involved.

Bratina, who represents Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, said there’s a much better way for the CFL to go about this.

“The CFL is unique,” said Bratina, who met with the CFL the day before Ambrosie’s testimony. “I think there’s value in the league but I think it needs to be dealt with from [the perspective of] nine cities, six provinces and the federal government working together to come up with a plan which, really, shouldn’t be that expensive in that context.”

In 2017, the federal government was part of a $98.2-million, five-year contract extension granted to the Canadian Grand Prix. Denis Coderre, Montreal’s mayor at the time, and representatives of the federal and Quebec governments were all involved in ensuring the Formula One race remained in the city through 2029.

Ottawa committed $36.2-million, with the city of Montreal contributing $34-million and the Quebec government adding $28-million. Quebec also put $18-million toward improvements at the Jean Drapeau Parc race venue.

Not only were the venue improvements specified, the funding also included measures to fight sexual exploitation during race week.

Story continues below advertisement

“The return on our investment is excellent,” federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said at the time. “It’s not only the money that is generated during the event itself, it’s that this event brands Montreal around the world.”

Ambrosie didn’t provide federal politicians any indications where the government funds would actually be used and failing to tie the presentation to included sponsorships or infrastructure benefits created the feeling for some that the CFL was asking for a handout.

Bratina said Ambrosie and the CFL should’ve taken the same approach the Canadian Grand Prix did in becoming involved in a joint venture.

“It was the approach I suggested [to the CFL],” Bratina said. “The fact is the league represents nine cities and six provinces and so somehow they should’ve put together a group.

“I think the approach needs to be, ‘We have nine cities, six provinces, the federal government. How do we work together to ensure the survival of the CFL?’

“There are nine teams with probably 2,000-3,000 people working full-time in the nine cities. Plus, the part-time people who show up for the games all over Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ambrosie is a co-chair of the Professional Sport Council established by Ontario’s Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Minister Lisa MacLeod.

Before becoming an MP in 2015, Bratina was a Hamilton councillor (2004-2010) and the city’s mayor (2010-2014).

Since Ambrosie’s testimony, the CFL has resumed discussing potential contingency plans for the 2020 season with the CFL Players’ Association. The two sides reached an impasse April 16 and didn’t talk for roughly two weeks.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies