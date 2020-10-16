 Skip to main content
B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey steps down for personal reasons

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
B.C. Lions General Manager Ed Hervey during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Feb. 12, 2019.

The B.C. Lions are in the market for a new general manager.

The CFL club announced Friday that GM Ed Hervey has advised the franchise that he’s stepping down for personal reasons. Hervey joined the Lions in December 2017.

In a statement, president Rick LeLacheur thanked Hervey for his contributions and wished him well.

“While the CFL is not playing this year our roster is currently set,” LeLacheur said. “Head coach Rick Campbell and director of football operations Neil McEvoy will work together with the Lions coaching staff to ensure continuity in football operations.”

Hervey, 47, served as Edmonton’s general manager from 2013-16, winning a Grey Cup in 2015. But he was criticized in Edmonton for restricting media access to players, an allegation he denied.

He was fired by Edmonton on April 7, 2017. Team president Len Rhodes cited a “philosophy in the way we do business” as part of the reason.

Hervey took over as B.C.'s GM after Lions legend Wally Buono stepped down from the position.

The Lions finished 9-9 in 2018 in Hervey’s first campaign at the helm. They crossed over to the East Division for the playoffs and were defeated 48-8 by Hamilton in the division semi-final.

The Lions got off to a woeful start in 2019, losing 10 of their first 11 games. They improved over the final third of the season but finished 5-13 and missed the playoffs.

Before joining Edmonton’s front office, Hervey was a star receiver in the CFL.

After NFL stints with Dallas, Oakland and Denver between 1995 and 1998, Hervey came north and played eight seasons in Edmonton. He was a CFL all-star in 2001 and 2003 and helped the team win Grey Cup titles in 2003 and 2005.

After retiring in 2007, Hervey served as Edmonton’s head scout until Dec. 10, 2012, when he was named as the club’s general manager.

