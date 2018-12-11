 Skip to main content

Football Lions hire former Stampeders assistant DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Lions hire former Stampeders assistant DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Gemma Karstens-Smith
VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

DeVone Claybrooks has been named the new head coach of the B.C. Lions.

The Lions made the long-expected move official in a news release Tuesday.

The former Calgary Stampeders defensive co-ordinator replaces Wally Buono, who retired at the end of the season following 46 years in the CFL.

Story continues below advertisement

Claybrooks spent seven years on the Stamps’ coaching staff, including four as the defensive line coach, and won a Grey Cup with the team last month.

Calgary’s defence allowed the fewest points in the league over his three seasons as defensive co-ordinator.

The 41-year-old native of Martinsville, Va., also spent 11 years playing defensive tackle in the NFL, CFL and in Europe.

“After meeting with (Lions general manager Ed Hervey) for a long period of time over the past number of days, I am beyond excited at the chance to lead a B.C. Lions coaching staff with the number one priority of winning a Grey Cup championship,” Claybrroks said in a release.

“I am also tremendously thankful to both (GM) John Hufnagel and (head coach) Dave Dickenson of the Calgary Stampeders who gave me a chance to coach soon after my playing days ended. Their faith in my ability has led me to where I am today.”

Claybrooks suffered a major health scare earlier this year when he was rushed to hospital and later diagnosed with diabetes.

He reportedly also interviewed with Toronto for their open head coach position, which the Argonauts filled by hiring Corey Chamblin on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“DeVone has been on the coaching radar of many teams for the past number of years and I believe he is the very best candidate to lead our team,” Hervey said in a statement. “After hours of meetings and discussions I know he is the perfect coach to usher in what is going to be a new era of success here in British Columbia.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season