The B.C. Lions say they have signed American running back JaQuan Hardy to their practice roster.

Hardy, from Westlake, Ohio, most recently attended training camp with the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 2022 but was waived.

He spent the previous season with the Dallas Cowboys where he scored a touchdown and ran for 26 yards in a Week 18 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. His touchdown helped the Cowboys set an NFL record for having 22 different players score a touchdown in one regular season.

The 25-year-old Hardy attended Tiffin University, an NCAA Div. II school, from 2016-20.

He had 3,207 yards and 28 touchdowns on 501 carries.

Hardy also had 38 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns with Tiffin.