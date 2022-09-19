They’re on a bye week but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could clinch a home playoff game without stepping on to the field.

Winnipeg (12-2) would cement a home playoff date if B.C. (9-3) defeats Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night at B.C. Place. The Lions edged the Stampeders 31-29 last weekend at McMahon Stadium and would also secure a post-season spot with a sweep of the home-and-home series.

If the Lions lose, they’d still secure a playoff berth if both Hamilton and Ottawa lost this week. The Ticats (4-9) visit Montreal (5-7) on Friday while the Redblacks (3-9) are home to the Toronto Argonauts (7-5) on Saturday night.

If Calgary defeats B.C. and both Hamilton and Ottawa lose, the Stampeders and Lions would secure playoff berths.

If Toronto defeats Ottawa and Hamilton loses to Montreal, the Argos will clinch a playoff spot.