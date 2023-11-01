The B.C. Lions have had time to think about this one.

B.C. (12-6) plays host to Calgary (6-12) in the West Division semi-final Saturday, with the winner advancing to the conference final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (14-4). The playoff matchup comes after the Stampeders earned a surprising 41-16 road victory over the Lions on Oct. 20.

That victory, coupled with Toronto’s 29-26 decision over Saskatchewan the following day, earned the Stampeders a CFL playoff berth for an 18th straight year.

The key to Calgary’s win was its running game. The Stampeders ran for 213 yards on 31 attempts in the contest, which was the Lions’ last at B.C. Place Stadium as they had a bye last week.

Logan Peyton led the way for Calgary with 105 yards and a TD on eight carries while Ka'Deem Carey ran for 88 yards on 15 carries. Quarterback Jake Maier only had to throw 21 times, completing 10 for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

B.C. still won the season series 2-1 en route to finishing second in the West Division and securing a home playoff game. But the Lions’ run defence will have to be much better Saturday for the club to advance to the conference final.

B.C. also didn’t help itself with 10 penalties for 117 yards against Calgary. Quarterbacks Vernon Adams Jr. and Dane Evans combined for four interceptions while the Stampeders registered four sacks.

Stopping the run, though, has been a problem of late for B.C. Its past three opponents have rushed for more than 100 yards, with the Lions having allowed an average of 147 yards on the ground over that span.

Maier hasn’t thrown for more than 170 yards this season against B.C. By comparison CFL passing leader Adams Jr. has passed for 300 or more yards in two of the contests.

B.C.’s Mathieu Betts, whose 18 sacks this season is the most ever by a Canadian player, had two in the three games versus Calgary.

The Lions were 8-4 within the West Division this season and 6-3 at home. Calgary sported a 4-7 record against conference rivals and were 3-6 away from McMahon Stadium.

B.C. was ranked third in offensive points (26.1 per game) ahead of fourth-place Calgary (21.6). But if the Stampeders can effectively run the ball again, they'll keep the Lions’ potent offence off the field.

The good news for the Lions is they've had time to rest and prepare. And remember.

Pick: B.C.

East Division Semi-final

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes (Saturday afternoon)

The two teams return to Molson Stadium after the Alouettes downed Hamilton 22-20 there in last weekend’s regular-season finale. That gave the Als (11-7) a sweep of the three-game series with the Tiger-Cats (8-10).

This marks the second straight year that Montreal will host Hamilton in a playoff game. The two teams will meet in the conference semi-final for a third consecutive campaign.

Montreal comes in having won five straight while Hamilton has dropped two consecutive games.

Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will be Hamilton’s playoff starter. Injuries limited Mitchell, twice the CFL’s outstanding player and a two-time Grey Cup champion, to just six starts this season, his first with the Ticats.

Mitchell has started Hamilton’s last three regular-season contests, completing 22-of-35 passes (62.9 per cent) for 266 yards with three TDs and one interception. Veteran Matt Shiltz is also expected to see some playing time for the Ticats.

Overall, Mitchell has completed 78-of-132 passes (59.1 per cent) for 1,031 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Shiltz has appeared in 11 games this season, completing 108-of-161 passes (67.1 per cent) for 1,556 yards with seven TDs and five interceptions.

Shiltz has also rushed 23 times for 160 yards (seven-yard average) and a TD. He spent four seasons as a backup with Montreal.

Whoever plays quarterback will have Tim White to throw passes to. White was the CFL’s leading receiver with 75 catches for 1,269 yards and eight TDs.

Montreal starter Cody Fajardo is 44-of-58 passing against Hamilton (69 per cent) for 665 yards with four TDs and two interceptions. Receiver Austin Mack finished the year with 78 catches for 1,154 yards and four TDs.

And in Montreal’s 27-14 win at Tim Hortons Field on Aug. 5, William Stanback ran for 108 yards on 19 carries while Mack had five catches for 106 yards.

Pick: Montreal.

Last week: 2-1.

Regular-season record: 57-24