 Skip to main content

Football Lirim Hajrullahu, Tiger-Cats clinch playoff spot with win over Eskimos 30-27 in a CFL first

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Lirim Hajrullahu, Tiger-Cats clinch playoff spot with win over Eskimos 30-27 in a CFL first

Shane Jones
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback David Watford (6), and wide receivers David Ungerer III (83), Brandon Banks (16), Addison (86) and Marcus Tucker (15) celebrate their touchdown on the Edmonton Eskimos during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta.

AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats became the first team in the CFL to clinch a playoff spot by holding off a big comeback attempt in a 30-27 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.

The Ticats (10-3) have won five of their last six.

The Eskimos (6-7) have dropped four games in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton got on the board first with six minutes left in the opening quarter when Brandon Banks reeled in a short Dane Evans pass and turned on the jets for a 42-yard touchdown. Anthony Coombs then caught a two-point conversion.

Just a minute later, on the heels of Frankie Williams intercepting Eskimos quarterback Logan Kilgore, Evans found a wide-open Marcus Tucker in the end zone for a 41-yard TD strike.

The Ticats potent air attack continued to be impressive when just three minutes after that Evans unleashed a long bomb to Bralon Addison for a 76-yard touchdown. Hamilton had 197 passing yards in the first quarter.

Hamilton went up 24-0 midway through the second on a 48-yard field goal by Hajrullahu.

Edmonton finally got something going on the final play of the second with a six-yard TD pass from Kilgore to DaVaris Daniels.

The Esks opened the scoring in the third with a 22-yard Sean Whyte field goal.

Edmonton kept crawling back with four minutes left in the third after a Mike Moore fumble recovery led to a 32-yard circus catch by Greg Ellison to close the score to 24-17.

Story continues below advertisement

The comeback continued to start the fourth as Kilgore took it in himself from the one to tie the game 24-24.

Hamilton nudged back ahead with a 38-yard Hajrullahu field goal with 6:37 to play.

Whyte was able to respond with a 48-yard field goal with 35 seconds left to knot the game back up before Hajrullahu sent his final field-goal attempt off the uprights and through for the win.

Both teams are on the road next week. The Tiger-Cats are in Winnipeg next Friday, while the Eskimos are Ottawa next Saturday.

Notes: Former Eskimos quarterback Ricky Ray was placed on the Edmonton Eskimos wall of honour at the half, becoming the 31st player on the wall. Ray is the all-time Eskimos passing leader with 40,531 yards and is fourth all-time in CFL passing yards (60,736)… Kilgore got the start at quarterback for the Eskimos in place of inured Trevor Harris in the game. He made his first career start with the Argos for an injured Ricky Ray in 2016.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter