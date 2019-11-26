 Skip to main content

Football

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade takes over downtown Winnipeg

Steve Lambert and Kelly Geraldine Malone
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Fans cheered as a parade of trucks carrying the Blue Bombers Canadian Football League team made their way to The Forks tourist site.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

Thousands of Winnipeggers dressed in blue and gold crowded downtown streets Tuesday to celebrate the end of a 29-year Grey Cup drought.

Fans cheered as a parade of trucks carrying the Blue Bombers Canadian Football League team and the silver trophy made their way from the historic Portage and Main intersection to The Forks tourist site.

Some players braved the cold without shirts and others drank beer, proudly hoisting the Cup over their heads.

Quarterback Matt Nichols, centre, raises the cup along with other players during the parade this afternoon in Calgary.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, calling the city “Winner-peg,” congratulated the team during a rally at the end of the route.

“This is long overdue and we know it. Let’s do it again real soon!” he yelled.

Mayor Brian Bowman also praised the team. “I want to say a special thank you to every member of this team for showing the grit and the passion that Winnipegers demonstrate each and every day. We are so proud of you. ”

Winnipeggers crowded the downtown streets to celebrate the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

The Bombers won their 11th CFL championship with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary. It was their first Grey Cup since a win over Edmonton in 1990.

City police estimated about 10,000 people showed up at the parade to cheer on their champions.

Fan Barry Kopulos said the win has energized a city struggling with a spike in violent crime. “We really needed this, like we were on the downside before this,” he said.

“The energy’s positive. The mayor’s happy. The police are happy about this. The premier’s happy. It’s great for the city.”

About 10,000 people showed up at the parade to cheer on their champions.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

Hometown running back Andrew Harris, who became the first Canadian to capture Grey Cup MVP honours since 1969, thanked the crowd for having his back during the season.

Harris was suspended for two games in August following a positive drug test for Metandienone, an anabolic steroid. He told reporters he didn’t knowingly use a banned substance and believes the supplement he took was contaminated.

“We did it baby!” he told the crowd.

Receiver Nic Demski, also from Winnipeg, capped off the rally’s speeches with a thud.

“All I gotta say is the drought is over,” Demski said before dropping a mic on the stage.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

