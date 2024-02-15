Open this photo in gallery: Hamilton Tiger Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence speaks during a media availability in Hamilton, Ont., on Nov. 6, 2023.Peter Power/The Canadian Press

It’s the end of an era for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Star linebacker Simoni Lawrence announced his retirement from football Thursday. The 35-year-old American spent 11 seasons in the CFL, the last 10 with Hamilton after starting his career in Canada with the Edmonton Elks.

But Lawrence will still be around Tim Hortons Field as he has accepted a position with the Hamilton Sports Group as a brand and community ambassador. Hamilton Sports Group owns both the Ticats as well as soccer’s Forge FC.

“Football has been my passion since I was nine years old,” Lawrence said in a statement. “This game has taken me to so many places but none of those places mean more to me than Hamilton.

“Hamilton has felt like home ever since I was traded here back in 2013 and I’m extremely grateful that I was able to spend more than a decade in this great city. I cherished all our interactions throughout the years during games, at autograph signings, and at countless events throughout the city. These are moments I’ll never forget and as the official Brand & Community Ambassador, I look forward to creating many more. Thank you, Hamilton.”

Lawrence long held the unofficial title of being the CFL’s top trash talker, but he could also back it up. The combination of his on-field tenacity and outgoing, gregarious personality off it made Lawrence a huge fan favourite in Hamilton.

Lawrence was a tireless Ticats representative off the field. He participated in over 500 community events over his tenure as a CFL player in Hamilton, dedicating thousands of hours to charitable causes.

Not since the legendary Angelo Mosca, who died in 2021, has there been a Ticats player that Hamilton fans identified with and revered more than Lawrence.

Ticats supporters will be able to pay tribute to Lawrence during his retirement party Wednesday at Tim Hortons Field.

“Simoni embodies what it means to be a Hamilton Tiger-Cat,” said Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton’s president of football operations who also served as Lawrence’s head coach. “He was a fierce competitor in practice and on game days who will surely be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

“He has an infectious personality and a pure love for the game of football, which extended beyond the field of play where he was genuinely willing to give back consistently to the Hamilton community. It was an honour to see Simoni grow as a person and to see his relentless drive and hard work pay off as he achieved amazing things for over a decade. Congratulations, Simoni, on your Hall of Fame career.”

The native of Upper Darby, Pa., amassed 742 tackles (32 for loss), 35 sacks, 15 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries over 169 career regular-season games, including 154 with Hamilton. He was a three-time CFL all-star, five times an East Division all-star and was named the East Division’s top defensive player on three occasions.

Lawrence is Hamilton’s all-time leader in total tackles (734), defensive tackles (727) and single-game tackles (17). He also ranks 10th in CFL history in defensive tackles.