Former B.C. Lions head coach Mike Benevides is returning to the team as a special teams consultant.

The Lions also announced that special teams co-ordinator Don Yanowsky will not be with the team this season due to unexpected family matters.

Benevides spent 12 years with the Lions, starting as a special teams and linebackers coach before getting the head coaching job from 2012-2014.

He had a 33-21 record over three seasons as B.C.’s head coach but failed to take the team beyond the West Division final.

He has since worked as an analyst for TSN and in various coaching roles for the Edmonton Elks and Ottawa Redblacks.

This would have been Yanowsky’s third season with the Lions after stints at Texas El-Paso, the Redblacks, the Calgary Stampeders and other teams.