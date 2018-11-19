 Skip to main content

Mike O'Shea brushes off Dave Dickenson's controversial 'Canadian' comment

Mike O’Shea brushes off Dave Dickenson’s controversial ‘Canadian’ comment

The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson reacts to a play during a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Aug. 19, 2018.

Matt Smtih/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea isn’t losing any sleep after seemingly being the target of some controversial comments from Calgary Stampedes counterpart Dave Dickenson.

In Sunday’s CFL West final, television cameras caught an emotional Dickens on hollering at the officials about some calls, questioning why they were taking place in front of O’Shea and then saying “(expletive) Canadian.”

Speaking Monday as the Bombers cleaned out their lockers following the 22-14 loss in Calgary, O’Shea made light of the incident.

“Well, I’m a proud expletive Canadian,” O’Shea quipped. “Him and I have already spoken.

“Things get (said) in the heat of the battle. It really is a heat-of-the-moment type of thing and I’ve got a good relationship with Dave.”

Asked what was said in their conversation, O’Shea said “That’s between him and I. I’ve got a lot of respect for Dave.”

O’Shea doesn’t sound as if he’ll be holding any grudges.

“I congratulate him and the Stamps,” he said. “They won the game. They played extremely well and they beat us and they’re a good football team and I think we’re a good football team so, you know, they’re moving on and we’re not.

“But in terms of that, you know, I’m sure things get said.”

