Mike O’Shea of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was named the CFL’s coach of the year Friday night.

O’Shea was honoured at the CFL’s annual awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.

O’Shea guided Winnipeg to a CFL-best 11-3 record, the .786 win percentage being the franchise’s best since 1961.

Despite playing a condensed 14-game schedule, Winnipeg reached double-digit wins for a fifth straight year.

O’Shea is the sixth Winnipeg coach to claim the award but first in 20 years.

Ryan Dinwiddie of the Toronto Argonauts was the finalist.