Mike Reilly leads B.C. Lions to 40-7 rout of Ottawa Redblacks

Mike Reilly leads B.C. Lions to 40-7 rout of Ottawa Redblacks

Darren Desaulniers
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Nicolas Boulay (48) tackles BC Lions wide receiver Ryan Lankford (17) while Redblacks defensive lineman Nigel Romick (47) looks on during first quarter CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press

Mike Reilly threw for 353 yard and two touchdowns as the B.C. Lions routed the Ottawa Redblacks 40-7 on Saturday.

Reilly became the only quarterback in the CFL to start every game for his team this season and led the Lions (3-10) to their second consecutive blowout win over the Redblacks (3-10) having won 29-5 last week in Vancouver.

He left midway through the fourth quarter giving way to Dan O’Brien.

Trailing 30-5 entering the fourth quarter, Lewis Ward was wide on a 32-yard field goal attempt for the Redblacks but did manage to get a single point.

Reilly came right back and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Burnham and if the game wasn’t done before, it was then at 37-6 with 10 minutes to play. Sergio Castillo did kick a 28-yard field goal- his fourth of the game- with 7:59 left for a 40-6 lead.

The crowd threw out a Bronx Cheer following a 77-yard punt single to give the Redblacks their seventh point.

Jonathan Jennings stared at quarterback for Ottawa but was replaced by Will Arndt to start the fourth quarter.

Things started fairly well for the Redblacks as they took the opening drive of the game 68-yards before they failed to convert a third-and-one on the BC four-yard line.

From there the first half consisted of six straight two and outs for the Reblacks and a chorus of boos from their “fans” as they left the field.

The Lions, meanwhile, were moving the ball quite effectively and built a 20-2 lead at the half while putting up 328 yards of offence.

B.C. conceded a safety on their first possession rather than punting from their own end zone to give Ottawa an early 2-0 lead.

John White rushed for a seven-yard touchdown at 12:39 of the first quarter and the Castillo convert gave the Lions a 7-2 lead.

Early in the second quarter Reilly threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Duron Cater who then tossed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Shaq Johnson and the conversion made it 14-2.

Castillo then kicked field goals of 28 and 18 yards, that one being the final play of the half, and the Lions took a 20-2 lead into the break.

It didn’t take long for B.C. to put up more points as Reilly connected with Carter for a 14-yard touchdown pass just under two minutes into the second half.

The Redblacks manage a first down on their first play of the second half. They added a second as DeVonte Dedmon hauled in a 41-yard reception down to the B.C. 15, but Jennings was intercepted on the very next play.

The Lions then drove the field and got a 42-yard field goal from Castillo at 8:04 for a 30-2 lead.

Ward responded for the Redblacks with a 28-yard field goal with three-and-a-half minutes to play in the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.

