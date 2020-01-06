 Skip to main content

Football

Register
AdChoices

Minnesota Vikings stun Saints with thrilling OT win

Brett Martel
New Orleans
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kyle Rudolph of the Minnesota Vikings makes the game-winning touchdown reception against P.J. Williams of the New Orleans Saints during overtime in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a four-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday.

The Vikings will face the top-seeded 49ers in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon in the divisional round.

“Well, we’ll go one week at a time, but the Saints are the real deal,” Cousins said. “This is a really tough environment.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a team win. We ran the ball, we played good defence. To hold that offence to 20 points is a great job. Special teams gave us great field position all game long. And then we were able to make the play at the end with Rudy.”

It was the second straight time the Saints’ season had ended in overtime in the Superdome.

The disappointing end for the favoured Saints (13-4) came nearly a year after New Orleans lost in the NFC championship game to the Los Angeles Rams in a game marred by missed Rams penalties late in regulation.

Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota (11-6) the ball on the Saints two-yard line and set up the winning score.

Replays on the video board showed a possible push-off by Rudolph on defensive back P.J. Williams as he leapt to make the catch that ended the game.

“They brought all-out pressure and then Kirk made a great throw,” Rudolph said. “Like I said, I’m just so proud of our guys. I’m proud of Kirk, blocking out the noise and coming down here and playing huge all game.”

Minnesota’s defensive front forced record-setting quarterback Drew Brees into two turnovers – one game after the Saints had finished the regular season with an NFL record-low eight. Brees also was sacked three times and finished 26 of 33 for 208 yards, one TD and an interception.

Story continues below advertisement

New Orleans trailed by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, but forced overtime with Brees’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill, a key defensive stand after Brees’s lost fumble and Wil Lutz’s 49-yard field goal with two seconds left.

Brees’s first turnover came on a deep throw downfield for Ted Ginn Jr. late in the first half. Safety Anthony Harris corralled the ball as he fell to the turf and then returned it 30 yards across midfield. That led to Cook’s first touchdown on a five-yard run that gave the Vikings their first lead at 13-10.

The Saints were threatening to score with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Danielle Hunter sacked Brees, who lost the ball. It was recovered by defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes on the Minnesota 36.

Saints safety Vonn Bell, back from a knee injury that sidelined him three games, helped set up the opening scoring chance of the game when he recovered Thielen’s fumble, which was forced by recently acquired cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

But Everson Griffen’s sack of Brees on third-and-goal limited Minnesota’s damage to a 29-yard field goal.

Hill, the Saints’ do-it-all reserve QB, was instrumental in the first touchdown drive of the game. He rushed for a first down before completing a 50-yard pass to rookie Deonte Harris and then, while lined up as a tight end, delivered a block that helped Alvin Kamara score on a four-yard run around the right end to make it 10-3.

Story continues below advertisement

Hill was the Saints’ leading rusher with 50 yards and Kamara was held to 21 yards rushing on seven carries.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies