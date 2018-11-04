Montreal Alouettes' John Bowman is open to playing next season

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Alouettes' John Bowman (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during second half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Montreal, on Oct. 28, 2018. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal Alouettes defensive end John Bowman isn’t ruling out extending his playing career into next season.

The veteran knows that decision isn’t solely on him, though.

“First of all, it [depends] if the team wants you back or not. Everybody’s putting all this pressure on me, put some pressure on the Alouettes, too,” Bowman said Sunday at Montreal’s season-ending media availability.

“I’m just going to take some time and think about it. I think I’m due that. I’m not owed a lot, but just [need] some time of reflection and see if I can gear up for another seven-, 10-month journey cause we start training in January.”

Bowman told reporters he was 98 per cent sure he’d retire at the end of the 2018 season early in October.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native says he isn’t being pressured by the Alouettes to make a decision right away.

“I’ve already talked to Bob [Wetenhall, the Alouettes' owner] and Kavis [Reed, the general manager] a bit and let them know how I was feeling,” Bowman said. “They told me to take my time.”

Bowman, 36, registered five sacks in 14 games this season and recorded a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown in the final home game of the Alouettes (5-13) season.

Bowman is the franchise’s all-time sack leader with 126 through his 13-year career. Only five other Alouettes players have played more games for the team than he has, including former teammates Anthony Calvillo and Ben Cahoon.