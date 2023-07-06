It was a solid start to the CFL season for Canadian Tyrell Richards.

The Montreal Alouettes linebacker received the top grade Thursday in the CFL’s honour roll for the month of June.

Richard was named the top special-teams player with a 91.1 grade. Players in nine specific position are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was named the top quarterback (85.2) after earning weekly honours twice in the month. Collaros completed 74-of-110 passes for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns.

A.J. Ouellette of the Toronto Argonauts was the top running back (81.1) while Kaion Julien-Grant of the Montreal Alouettes secured receiver honours (80.3). Montreal’s Landon Rice (81.5) earned the top lineman distinction although Toronto’s unit claimed overall honours (79.5).

Anthony Lanier of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was named the top defensive lineman (86.4) while Douglas Coleman II of the Ottawa Redblacks secured the top linebacker grade (83.2). Toronto’s Robertson Daniel was the top defensive back (87.0) while veteran Sean Whyte of the B.C. Lions had the best score among kickers (82.5).