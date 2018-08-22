Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel remains sidelined

Johnny Manziel missed another practice on Wednesday, meaning he’s all but certain to miss his second game in a row with the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.
The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was placed in concussion protocol last week after suffering an injury on Aug. 11 in Ottawa.
He has not been on the field for either of the Alouettes’ two practices this week. Last-place Montreal (1-8) has a walk-through on Thursday before a home game against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.
Antonio Pipkin took first-team reps on Wednesday and is expected to start on Friday.
Alouettes coach Mike Sherman expressed hope that Manziel could return to the field on Thursday.
“He’s doing better every day,” Sherman told reporters. “I texted him last night [and] he said he felt great. Every day, there’s an improvement. Hopefully tomorrow there’s significant improvement and we go from there.”
Sherman insisted he wasn’t hiding any information.
“I know you guys think I’m being Belichickian on this thing, but I’m just telling you what I know,” he said. “They tell me he’s out. I’m not a doctor, tell me when he’s coming back.”
