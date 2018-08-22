 Skip to main content

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel remains sidelined

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel remains sidelined

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Johnny Manziel missed another practice on Wednesday, meaning he’s all but certain to miss his second game in a row with the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was placed in concussion protocol last week after suffering an injury on Aug. 11 in Ottawa.

He has not been on the field for either of the Alouettes’ two practices this week. Last-place Montreal (1-8) has a walk-through on Thursday before a home game against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Antonio Pipkin took first-team reps on Wednesday and is expected to start on Friday.

Alouettes coach Mike Sherman expressed hope that Manziel could return to the field on Thursday.

“He’s doing better every day,” Sherman told reporters. “I texted him last night [and] he said he felt great. Every day, there’s an improvement. Hopefully tomorrow there’s significant improvement and we go from there.”

Sherman insisted he wasn’t hiding any information.

“I know you guys think I’m being Belichickian on this thing, but I’m just telling you what I know,” he said. “They tell me he’s out. I’m not a doctor, tell me when he’s coming back.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter