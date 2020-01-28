 Skip to main content

Football

Montreal Alouettes sign quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to contract extension

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. throws the ball during a game against the Redblacks in Ottawa on Nov. 1, 2019.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Alouettes have signed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to a contract extension, which goes through the 2022 season.

Adams became the Als’ starting quarterback last year, guiding the team to a 10-8 record and its first playoff berth since 2014.

The 26-year-old Adams was second in the CFL with 24 touchdown passes. He also had 12 rushing touchdowns and one receiving major and was named a CFL East all-star.

Adams was the CFL’s biggest threat on deep plays, completing 45 passes of more than 20 yards.

Adams is with the Als for the second time. He started his CFL career with Montreal in 2016 before moving to Saskatchewan and Hamilton.

The Als reacquired Adams in 2018. He is 13-6 as a starter.

“The Alouettes showed they have faith in me with this new contract, and I am excited to continue the work we started last season,” Adams said in a statement.

Als head coach Khari Jones was happy with the extension.

“This is excellent news for the Alouettes,” Jones said. “Vernon worked hard all season long and gained his teammates’ respect. You could tell that the players believed in him when he was behind the line of scrimmage. They gave it their all for him because he left everything out on the field. That’s exactly what you want from a starting quarterback.”

