 Skip to main content

Football Montreal Alouettes to start backup tandem of Pipkin, Johnson against Riders

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Montreal Alouettes to start backup tandem of Pipkin, Johnson against Riders

Julian McKenzie
Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

With the Montreal Alouettes missing their workhorse running back against streaking Saskatchewan, Jeremiah Johnson says he’s ready to step into the kitchen.

“I feel like I’m going to try and go out there and serve a five course meal,” Johnson, wearing a white chef’s hat, said Thursday. “Finger food, entree, dinner, and we’re going to finish it off with a nice dessert.”

Montreal will start Johnson and quarterback Antonio Pipkin against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who are on a three-game win streak, Friday night at Percival Molson Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

They will replace quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., and running back William Stanback, who were both injured in last week’s 30-27 overtime loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Johnson has been a secondary option for Stanback this season, but he’s been a feature back before. His best seasons were with the B.C. Lions during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns where he nearly rushed for 1,000 yards.

“It’s time to go. Time to strap it up and go,” the 32-year old Johnson said. “I welcome this stuff. My preparation is the same as if I’m playing, or if I’m down, or if I’m starting.”

Added Alouettes head coach Khari Jones: “Jeremiah has been playing good football in the last couple of games. He’s a smart guy back there as far as picking up blitzers, I don’t think there’s anyone better. We’ll be fine with (Johnson) in there and this is the reason why we have him to be one of the best insurance policies for Will (Stanback).”

Johnson says he’s no stranger to cooking, his best dish is baked chicken with special herbs. While he won’t share his cooking secrets, the journeyman running back shared the recipe for an Alouettes’ victory over the Riders.

“We got to convert second downs,” Johnson said. “Keep it in second and short. Keep (Pipkin) on his feet. Keep his jersey clean. We know we have the guys in this locker room, in this offence, to do so.”

Jones will also give the ball back to Pipkin for Friday’s game. He began the season as the team’s starter, but an ankle injury in the first game of the year sidelined him until last he returned to the active roster last week. Once Adams left the game due to a concussion, Pipkin was called in relief.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just kind of take these as they come to be honest,” Pipkin said. “We just have that next-man up mindset and just be ready to when your number is called upon and be ready to produce.”

When asked if a win on Friday could cement his place as the starting quarterback once more, Pipkin said: “That’s above my pay grade.”

“I just want to see him play well,” Jones said. “I don’t want to put too much on it and say this is a career thing or anything like that. You know what, just go out there, make the completions, and just play catch.”

MONTREAL ALOUETTES (3-3) vs. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (4-3)

Friday, Percival Molson Stadium

CHANGE AT TACKLE: First year tackle Chris Schleuger will lineup at right tackle, shifting Sean Jamieson to right guard.

STAFF’S BACK: Receiver Kenny Stafford was traded from Edmonton to Saskatchewan Monday. The 29-year old has played 19 career games with the Alouettes through three stints with the team.

Story continues below advertisement

WINNING RECORDS: Both teams are 3-1 since July 4. The Alouettes had a three-game winning streak snapped last week, while the Riders will try to uphold their own Friday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document