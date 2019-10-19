 Skip to main content

Football

Montreal Alouettes’ Vernon Adams Jr. throws three touchdown passes in win over Toronto Argonauts

Julian McKenzie
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts' James Wilder Jr., right, is challenged by Montreal Alouettes' Chris Ackie during second half CFL football action in Montreal.

As far as Montreal quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., is concerned, the Alouettes are already on the road to the Grey Cup.

“We don’t want to take any game lightly,” said Adams. “We want to go 6-0 for these next six weeks. We took care of one goal tonight, going 1-0, and now we want to go 5-0 for the rest of the season.”

Adams threw three touchdown as Montreal defeated the Toronto Argonauts 27-24 on Friday night at Percival Molson Stadium. It was another close affair for the Als, as has been in the case in many of their victories this season. Adams is still looking to for a more emphatic victory before the season is over.

“That’s what I’ve been saying,” said Adams. “We need one of those convincing wins where it’s not close. We got the win but I do think we need one of those wins. But at the end of the day, let’s just keep winning.”

Adams threw 16 completions on 23 passing attempts for 249 yards along with his three scores for Montreal (9-8).

Als running back William Stanback reached the 1,000-yard plateau on the season, rushing for 11 carries and 49 yards in the game.

“Tonight was something special,” Stanback said. “A lot of backs don’t get the opportunity to have 1,000 yards in this particular league. It shows what type of running game we have.”

Montreal lost receiver DeVier Posey to a high thigh bruise during the second half. The Als also lost defensive back Tommie Campbell to injury. Head coach Khari Jones said both players were okay but didn’t provide more specifics on their injuries.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 342 yards on 35 completions for Toronto (3-13). He added two TD passes and a rushing touchdown.

Montreal scored the game’s first ten points. Following a 36-yard field goal from Boris Bede in the first quarter, Adams threw his touchdown pass of the night to Posey to give his team a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

Toronto kicker Tyler Crapigna had a 41-yard field goal to make the score 10-3. But Bede restored his team’s 10-point advantage with a 40-yard field goal of his own with a little over five minutes to play in the first half. Crapigna had his second kick blocked seconds before halftime, giving Montreal a 13-3 lead heading into the break.

Stanback reached over 1,000 rushing yards on the season in the third quarter, when he ran for five yards on his 11th carry of the night in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Argos, once again, cut into the Alouettes lead later in the quarter. Bethel-Thompson ran a quarterback sneak into the end zone, bringing the score to 13-10.

Then, with 3:04 left in the third quarter, ex-Alouette S.J. Green caught a touchdown pass from Bethel-Thompson to give the Argos the lead for the first time.

But with 10:26 to go in the fourth, Adams threw a screen pass to Jeremiah Johnson. The 32-year old weaved his way around defenders, leading to a 45-yard score and a three-point lead. Later in the quarter, Adams threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Quan Bray to give Montreal a 10-point lead again.

“Khari (Jones) called a great play,” Johnson said. “Seen two of my guys blocking, cut back, just happened to look back to my left and it was wide open. Nothing but green. And then I just turned it on. Tried to run as fast as I can.”

The Argonauts would draw within three points with 1:14 to play as Bethel-Thompson threw his second touchdown pass of the night to Chandler Worthy. Crapigna attempted a game-tying field goal with two seconds left in the game, but his kick was well short of the uprights.

NOTES: Toronto’s S.J. Green moved into 15th all-time in receiving yards among Canadian Football League receivers, surpassing former Hamilton receiver Earl Winfield…17,003 fans were in attendance for Friday night’s game…The Als’ victory was their 300th home victory in franchise history.

This report by The Canadian Press was published Oct. 18, 2019

