 Skip to main content

Football Alouettes vet John Bowman says Andrew Harris’s suspension was too short

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Alouettes vet John Bowman says Andrew Harris’s suspension was too short

Julian McKenzie
Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Alouettes defensive end John Bowman feels that the two-game suspension of Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris, seen here, for a positive drug test wasn't sufficient.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Montreal Alouettes defensive end John Bowman won’t be rolling out the red carpet for Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris.

On the eve of Harris making his return from a two-game suspension for a positive drug test, Bowman made it clear he didn’t feel the punishment was stiff enough for the CFL’s leading rusher.

“Any cheater deserves to get what they get,” Bowman said. “If it was up to me, he’d get suspended longer. But that’s the way the CFL and the drug-enforcement agency did it. Whatever he’s got to say, no excuses. Cause I know if it was anybody else, everybody would be piling on them. Just because it’s one of Canada’s favourite sons, we’re not going to take it easy on him either.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bowman and the Alouettes (6-5) will host the Bombers (9-3) at Molson Stadium on Saturday in a Week 15 clash, their first meeting of the season.

The Winnipeg-born Harris returns after testing positive for an anabolic steroid called metandienone. When he was suspended, Harris said the source was a contaminated over-the-counter natural supplement he took and he planned to send the leftover product away to be tested.

Bowman didn’t mince words on Harris when asked about the suspension. While he acknowledges Harris is a “multitalented” running back, the Canadian certainly wouldn’t get Bowman’s vote – if he had one – for the league’s most-outstanding-player honour.

“I’ve been playing this game clean for 14 years. I’ve struggled to get to my 130 sacks,” Bowman said. “To see somebody achieve something, and now it puts in question how long has [he] been doing it? What has he done before? Because he’s won the most-outstanding-Canadian award in the past. Was he clean that year?”

Als linebacker Henoc Muamba was a bit more forgiving when addressing Harris, but says the incident leaves some doubt.

“I’ve always respected Andrew Harris,” Muamba said. “He’s a guy that I think a lot of guys admire. You have to have respect for a guy who’s been playing that good for that long. It’s tough not to put an asterisk when an incident like that happens. But, at the end of the day, I can’t judge him because I don’t know him. I pray and I hope that that’s the case, that he didn’t know what was going on.”

The goal is simple for the Alouettes when it comes to Harris on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hopefully he’s cycled off, he’s clean and we can tackle him,” Bowman said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter