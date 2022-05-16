The Hamilton Tiger-Cats cancelled a second day of training-camp practices Monday as the CFL players’ strike entered its second day.

Talks between the CFL and CFL Players’ Association broke off Saturday, hours before the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire.

Players on seven of the league’s nine teams were in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Both the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks opened camp as scheduled Sunday.

Their players won’t be in a legal strike position until later this week, as per Alberta’s labour laws.

On Sunday night, the Montreal Alouettes announced all of their training camp practices were being suspended “until further notice.”

There’ve been no new talks scheduled for the league and CFLPA.

The CFL exhibition season is currently scheduled to begin May 23 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders.