 Skip to main content

Football

Register
AdChoices

New Argonauts coach Ryan Dinwiddie says he ‘still believes’ in Bethel-Thompson

Dan Ralph
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Argonauts new head coach Ryan Dinwiddie speaks to the media during a press conference in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

New Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie likes what he’s seen on tape from veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Bethel-Thompson was just 4-9 as Toronto’s starter last season, but guided the Argos (4-14) to all of their ‘19 victories, three coming against the Ottawa Redblacks (CFL-low 3-15 record). But Dinwiddie, who Toronto hired last month after Corey Chamblin was fired, said Bethel-Thompson’s record doesn’t tell the whole story.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound San Francisco native threw a league-best 26 touchdown passes last year while completing 335-of-493 passes (68 per cent) for 4,024 yards, third-most in the CFL. Twice Bethel-Thompson threw for over 400 yards in a game last year, including career-best 464 with two TDs in a 28-22 home loss to Montreal on Aug. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Bethel-Thompson, 31, ran 26 times for 160 yards (6.2-yard average) and a TD. After three seasons with Toronto, he’s scheduled to become a free agent next month.

“I like McLeod, he played well last year,” Dinwiddie said this week from the CFL’s winter meetings in Collingwood, Ont. “The wins and losses weren’t what you wanted but I don’t think that was his fault.

“I thought he did a good job . . . I still believe in him and we’ll look at some other guys to bring in and we’ll see.”

Toronto heads into the off-season with Canadian youngster Michael O’Connor as the only quarterback under contract for next season. Veterans Bethel-Thompson, James Franklin and Dakota Prukop are scheduled become free agents Feb. 11.

An anemic offence contributed mightily to Toronto’s woes in 2019. The Argos were last in second-down conversions (41 per cent) and second-last in scoring (20.7 points per game), explosive plays (34) and turnover ratio (minus-15).

And while Toronto was third over all in passing (294.6 yards a game), it was also second-last in rushing (73.6 yards) and No. 7 over all in net offence (345.3 a game). Upgrading the quarterback position is one of may priorities this off-season for new Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons and vice-president of player staff John Murphy.

One quarterback option in free agency could’ve been Calgary youngster Nick Arbuckle, someone Dinwiddie was very familiar with after serving as the Stampeders’ quarterback coach last season. But last week Ottawa GM Marcel Desjardins acquired Arbuckle’s rights, giving him about a month to sign quarterback before he becomes a free agent.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously [Arbuckle] was a guy I think many teams would be interested in,” Dinwiddie said. “He earned that right through his play this year, we’ll see what happens.

“We’re going to look at all scenarios. That’s an important position where you’ve got to have a guy who’s going to pull the trigger and win football games.”

A fact not lost upon Dinwiddie, who played quarterback with Winnipeg (2006-08) and Saskatchewan (2010-11) and served as a quarterback coach with Montreal (2013-14) and Calgary (2016-19). The Stampeders are rich in history at the position as president/GM John Hufnagel and head coach Dave Dickenson both played in the NFL and CFL.

“I obviously learned a lot from Huf and Dave while also having my own thoughts on how I evaluate a quarterback,” Dinwiddie said. “I’ll take what I learned from them and some things I might view a little bit differently and put it all together.”

Earlier this week, Dinwiddie’s name came up in the Cleveland Browns coaching search as an internet report stated the NFL club was talking to Dinwiddie about its head-coaching vacancy. But the 39-year-old Dinwiddie quickly dismissed such talk.

“It’s not true at all,” he said. “It’s just a rumour, I don’t know how it got out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

That means Dinwiddie will continue assembling a staff in Toronto. While he wouldn’t divulge who he’s contacted, Dinwiddie definitely has an idea of the type of coaches he wants to surround himself with as he embarks on his first CFL head-coaching gig.

“I’d like an experienced staff,” he said. “I want to have some youth, some experienced younger guys and then some older guys who’ve been around the block and seen things in a different light.

“I’d like guys who’re going to work together and be like a band of brothers who’ll coach the players and treat them the right way.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies