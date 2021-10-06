 Skip to main content
// //

Football

Patriots get slight nod over Seahawks

Barry Wilner
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, celebrates with wide receiver Freddie Swain after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021.

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

One week after a monumental performance by Pro Picks, it was more like Prodigious Misses, with bad choices across the board. At least we’ve survived in knockout pools and, somehow, have hit on every upset special to win outright.

The challenge for any prognosticator is to rebound quickly. Unfortunately, the Week 5 schedule provides far too many toss ups, starting with Thursday night, when the Rams and Seahawks of the powerful NFC West meet in Seattle.

The Seahawks come off a significant victory at San Francisco – no, we didn’t get that one right. Los Angeles was manhandled by visiting Arizona, another one we got wrong.

And now, it’s a short period for getting ready.

“The Thursday night kind of puts it in such a fast-forward tempo as far as the preparation goes,” says Seahawks offensive co-ordinator Shane Waldron, who previously was with the Rams. “So you don’t really have a lot of time to stop and think about how would this be different than going against another opponent.”

Los Angeles has struggled on defence, where it excelled in 2020 but has undergone significant roster changes. Only five teams have allowed more yards per game than the Rams’ 396.8. They are giving up 24.8 points per game, 18th in the league.

Worrisome? Well, when facing Russell Wilson and a strong group of receivers, it should be.

“With our players, there’s a lot of new pieces that we’re asking to step into significant roles, whether it be from injuries or just some different things specifically to the back end,” coach Sean McVay said. “You lose some key guys. That’s such a vital part of it.”

Also a vital part is that Los Angeles (3-1) has the offensive pieces to keep up with Seattle (2-2). The Rams, ranked No. 4 in the AP Pro32, are 1½-point favourites over No. 15 Seattle, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

RAMS, 30-23

KNOCKOUT POOL: While we were getting a whole lot wrong last week, at least the Bills came through as the survivor choice. This week, it’s NEW ENGLAND.

No. 27 New York Giants (plus 7) at No. 9 Dallas

The Giants shocked us, and most folks in the Big Easy, last week. Not now.

BEST BET: COWBOYS, 31-20

No. 2 Buffalo (plus 2½) at No. 10 Kansas City

Living dangerously given our spotless record in these ...

UPSET SPECIAL: BILLS, 31-30

No. 16 San Francisco (plus 5½) at No. 1 Arizona

Thought about this for top upset, but Niners’ QB situation too iffy.

CARDINALS, 26-23

No. 14 Denver (plus 1½) at No. 22 Pittsburgh

Ditto here with Broncos. Indeed, two selections because of Teddy Bridgewater’s concussion.

BRONCOS, 20-16 (with Bridgewater)

STEELERS, 16-13 (without Bridgewater)

No. 25 Chicago (plus 5½) at No. 11 Las Vegas

The Bears’ defence is beginning to look better. Not good enough here.

RAIDERS, 23-20

No. 20 New England (minus 9½) at No. 30 Houston

Now that the Brady “reunion” is over ...

PATRIOTS, 26-6

No. 26 Miami (plus 10) at No. 3 Tampa Bay

Now that the Brady “reunion” is over ...

BUCCANEERS, 30-17

No. 8 Cleveland (plus 1) at No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers

This is what we mean by a toss-up game.

BROWNS, 27-25

No. 24 Indianapolis (plus 7) at No. 5 Baltimore, Monday night

Don’t think John Harbaugh should worry about rushing yards streak here.

RAVENS, 27-23

No. 29 New York Jets (plus 3½) vs. No. 28 Atlanta (at London)

It figures Jets get a W and are sent across the ocean.

FALCONS, 30-22

No. 31 Detroit (plus 7½) at No. 21 Minnesota

For those who are calling the Vikings underachievers ...

VIKINGS, 36-26

No. 6 Green Bay (minus 3½) at No. 13 Cincinnati

Not a good time for the improving Bengals to meet Aaron Rodgers and friends.

PACKERS, 30-20

No. 17 New Orleans (minus 2) at No. 19 Washington

No, we can’t figure out the Saints either.

SAINTS, 27-26

No. 23 Philadelphia (plus 5) at No. 12 Carolina

One day, Philly fans will be singing Hurts So Good.

PANTHERS, 27-21

No. 18 Tennessee (minus 4½) at No. 32 Jacksonville

Boy, could Urban and Trevor use a win. Sorry ...

TITANS, 36-27

2021 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 8-8. Against spread: 4-12.

Season: Straight up: 37-27. Against spread: 34-28-2.

Best Bet: Straight up: 3-1. Against spread: 3-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 4-0. Against spread: 4-0.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

