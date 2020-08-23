New Jersey lab finds positive COVID-19 tests from several teams, NFL says

Open this photo in gallery Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall (35) throws the ball during training camp at Halas Hall, Aug. 22, 2020. Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives.

The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.” The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests were positive.

Two teams, Washington and Detroit, said they are practicing Sunday, while Cleveland has called off its workout.

“Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate,” the NFL said in a statement. “The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”

The Bears’ moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.

“This morning we learned yesterday’s COVID-19 testing identified nine players/staff as positive,” the Bears’ statement said. “We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives.”