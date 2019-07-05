 Skip to main content

Football New look for Roughriders mascot causes controversy in Saskatchewan

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

New look for Roughriders mascot causes controversy in Saskatchewan

Jeff DeDekker
Regina
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Gainer, who has been the mascot for the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders since 1977, unveiled a new look at the team’s home opener on July 1 at Mosaic Stadium.

Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

Gainer the Gopher found out this week just how much controversy a makeover can cause.

Gainer, who has been the mascot for the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders since 1977, unveiled a new look at the team’s home opener on July 1 at Mosaic Stadium.

Previously, Gainer sported a chunky body with a gentle face featuring a shy grin and black eyes. Gainer’s new look – a slimmer body and a face that has an open-mouth smile and intense green eyes – sent the passionate Riders fanbase into a frenzy on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Twitter, Instagram and Facebook exploded with memes and GIFs, many mocking Gainer’s new look. The makeover went viral with the hashtags #BringBackGainer and #NotMyGainer dominating the posts.

Maria Vincente, a Riders fan who lives in Edmonton, started an online petition after the game. Vincente’s petition, which had 4,375 signatures as of Friday morning, states “Someone has replaced Gainer with an impostor. Rider Nation wants the real Gainer back.”

The petition has a huge number of comments, most of which are negative when it comes to the new and improved Gainer. The comments describe the new Gainer as “creepy and evil looking,” “a psychotic anorexic chipmunk” and “crack binge Gainer.”

The Riders organization chose to remain silent on the controversy this week, issuing a statement saying, “We’ve decided to let Gainer speak for himself.”

Yet the social media frenzy continued. Even former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall tossed a few tweets into the fray. He made his support of the former Gainer quite clear – “Just met #MidlifeCrisisGainer. Hair is dyed, some sort of fad diet. This must be changed. #ClassicGainer.”

The new Gainer will get another chance to win over the fans on Saturday night when the Riders host the Calgary Stampeders.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter