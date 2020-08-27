 Skip to main content
New York Jets cancel practice in apparent response to Jacob Blake shooting

Dennis Waszak Jr.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

An empty field is seen at the New York Jets NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., on Aug. 27, 2020.

Adam Hunger/The Associated Press

The New York Jets have cancelled their practice in an apparent response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

The team was scheduled to take the field at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday. The Jets provided no immediate details on their decision to not practice.

Coach Adam Gase and a few Jets players said Wednesday they spoke about the shooting of Blake and racial injustice on Tuesday night. The virtual meeting included team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and safety Bradley McDougald said the Jets were still discussing how they would handle the situation as a team.

Blake, 29, was shot, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. The shooting was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests in the U.S. three months after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer touched off a nationwide reckoning over racial injustice.

The Detroit Lions cancelled their practice Tuesday, protesting the incident involving Blake, and racial injustice.

The protests weren’t limited to the NFL. The Milwaukee Bucks opted not to play in their playoff game Wednesday, and two other games were postponed later in the day.

Three Major League Baseball games were also postponed. Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco were called off hours before they were set to begin.

Players and teams from the WNBA, MLS and tennis also sat out their competitions Wednesday night.

