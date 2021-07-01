 Skip to main content
Football

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10-million after misconduct investigation

Stephen Whyno
The Associated Press
The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team US$10-million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation found the organization’s workplace “highly unprofessional,” especially for women.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.

The investigation revealed ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues. NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel described it as a culture of fear.

“The culture at the club was very toxic and fell short of the NFL’s values and we hold ownership to a higher standard,” Friel said.

Snyder says his wife, Tanya, will be in charge for the “next several months.” Tanya Snyder was named co-chief executive officer on Tuesday. The NFL made no mention of Snyder being formally suspended.

Janet Nova, the league’s deputy general counsel for media and business affairs, said Dan Snyder stepping away for that time was “voluntary” and not a mandate. Tanya Snyder will represent Washington at all league functions.

The league says Wilkinson interviewed more than 150 people, including current and former employees. Friel said individual allegations were not made part of Wilkinson’s report because of confidentiality agreements requested by many people.

Wilkinson recommended establishing protocols for reporting harassment, a disciplinary action plan and regular training for employees. She also said the cheerleading team – which is now a co-ed dance team was part of several changes Washington has made over the past year – needed to be protected.

The league praised Snyder for hiring Ron Rivera as coach and Jason Wright as team president among those changes to improve the organization’s culture.

“Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace.”

Snyder said in a statement he agrees with the commissioner’s decisions and is “committed to implementing his investigation’s important recommendations.”

“I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace that we had. It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the extent of the problems, or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue,” Snyder said. “I know that as the owner I am ultimately responsible for the workplace.”

