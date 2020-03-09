NFL players’ union extends CBA voting deadline to March 14

Open this photo in gallery Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Chris Carlson/The Associated Press

The NFL players’ union extended the deadline by two days for its members to vote on a new labour agreement with the league.

Ballots from some 2,500 members now are due at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The NFL Players Association gave no reason for the extension, though reaching so many players to meet the previous deadline of one week certainly can present logistical problems.

The union said on Twitter the extension came after a vote by player representatives.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every vote matters and we encourage all players to review the materials sent via email in order to make an informed decision,” the union wrote.

The 32 NFL owners approved the deal last month. The NFLPA’s executive board then rejected it 6-5, but the player reps voted 17-14 in favour. A simple majority of the union membership is required to accept or reject the contract that would run through the 2030 season.

Every player who was a dues-paying member during the 2019 season received a ballot, the NFLPA said. Votes will be confidential and received by an independent auditor.

The owners need labour peace to maximize their leverage in the next round of billion-dollar television contracts. With the owners unwavering in their favour of a 17-game regular season, which would begin as soon as 2021 and no later than 2023, players have focused more on safeguards for the additional wear and tear, additional roster spots and an increased share of the revenue that would grow with the extra game.

Many high-profile players have adamantly spoken out against the proposal, including Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Houston defensive end J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh centre Maurkice Pouncey and Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Their primary contention with the terms is that they don’t go far enough to reward and protect the players for the extra game. Pouncey went so far as to announce recently on social media he was arranging a contingency fund with fellow critics Mike Pouncey, his brother, and Russell Okung that would assist young players in the event of a strike. Okung is also running for NFLPA president, a job Eric Winston is leaving.

This CBA would give a bigger boost to the rank-and-file players than usual, with a roughly 20-per-cent hike to the minimum salary right away, to US$610,000. That figure would top US$1-million by 2029.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the notable changes in the proposed new CBA: