NFL roundup: Colts draw on Luck to beat Raiders as Vinatieri sets scoring record

Open this photo in gallery Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck rolls out against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of a game in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2018. D. Ross Cameron/The Associated Press

COLTS 42, RAIDERS 28

Andrew Luck threw his third touchdown pass of the game to break a tie with 5 minutes 28 seconds to go, Adam Vinatieri set the career scoring mark and the Indianapolis Colts beat Oakland Raiders. Luck connected with all three of his tight ends with the 10-yard pass to Jack Doyle putting the Colts (3-5) up 35-28. Luck connected earlier in the game on passes to Mo Alie-Cox and Eric Ebron and finished with 239 yards against an overmatched defence for the Raiders (1-6). Marlon Mack ran for a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the personal mark he set last week against Buffalo with 126 yards. Mack’s second TD came after Doug Martin lost a fumble for Oakland and sealed the victory as the Colts won in consecutive weeks for the first time in three years. Vinatieri set the record as the NFL’s top all-time scorer in the first half. He kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie Morten Andersen with 2,544 points and then added a 25-yarder late in the second to set the record. Vinatieri scored three more points, giving him 2,550 for his career.

EAGLES 24, JAGUARS 18

Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes to different players as Philadelphia defeated Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Tight end Dallas Goedert caught one of the touchdown passes in the first half while running back Wendell Smallwood and tight end Zach Ertz scored theirs in the second half for the Eagles (4-4), making their first appearance in England. Blake Bortles, restored as the starter despite being pulled in a loss to the Houston Texans a week earlier, completed 24 of 41 passes for 286 yards for the slumping Jaguars (3-5), who lost their fourth consecutive game. Despite Jacksonville’s familiarity with playing in England – it was the Jags’ sixth consecutive year of playing overseas, and they had won their past three – the record crowd of 85,870 was decidedly pro-Eagles.

PANTHERS 36, RAVENS 21

Cam Newton torched the league’s No. 1-ranked defence, completing 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns and running for 52 yards and another score. Christian McCaffrey had two touchdowns and electrifying rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore turned in his best game as a pro with 129 yards from scrimmage as the Panthers won their ninth straight game at home. The Panthers rolled up 386 yards against a Ravens defence that had come in allowing a league-low 280.6 yards and 14.4 points a game.

STEELERS 33, BROWNS 18

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown while James Conner scored twice to bring some solace to a city grieving from tragedy. The Steelers (4-2-1) overcame a slow start and their own mistakes to win their 15th straight at Heinz Field over the Browns (2-5-1), who have lost 25 consecutive road games – one shy of the NFL record. The win brought temporary comfort to Pittsburgh’s fans a day after a gunman stormed into the Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 people. A moment of silence was observed before the game and several signs with the Steelers’ helmet logo – inlaid with a Star of David – were displayed by fans. Roethlisberger connected on TD passes of 43 and one yard with Brown, and Conner continued to minimize Le’Veon Bell’s absence. Conner rushed for 146 yards and scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter that put the Steelers ahead 23-12. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pair of TD passes, but the Browns squandered some early scoring chances and remain winless in Pittsburgh since 2003.

CHIEFS 30, BRONCOS 23

Patrick Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards receiving and two of the scores. Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt added touchdown catches for the Chiefs (7-1), who have won 19 of their past 21 games against division rivals. That includes all three games this season. Case Keenum had 262 yards passing and two scores for the Broncos (3-5), while Phillip Lindsay had a big day in his first career start. The undrafted rookie had 95 yards rushing and a score while catching three passes and providing a spark out of the backfield.

WASHINGTON 20, GIANTS 13

Safety D.J. Swearinger intercepted two passes, Matt Ioannidis had 2 1/2 sacks, and the NFC East-leading Washington rode its defence to a third straight win. Adrian Peterson caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith and ran for a season-high 149 yards, with the last 64 coming on a touchdown jaunt with 3:06 to play, as Washington (5-2) matched its best start since 2008. Dustin Hopkins added field goals of 53 and 39 yards for Washington, which will finish the week with a 1 1/2-game lead in the division. The three-game winning streak is their longest in two seasons.

BENGALS 37, BUCCANEERS 34

Jessie Bates returned Jameis Winston’s fourth interception for a touchdown, and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play. Winston was benched after matching his career high with four interceptions. Ryan Fitzpatrick rallied the Buccaneers (3-4) to a 34-34 tie with a pair of touchdown passes, including his 18-yard toss with 1:05 left. The Bengals (5-3) recovered from their second-worst drubbing under Marvin Lewis and pulled it out with only their scoring drive in the second half. Andy Dalton had completions of 23 and nine yards to A.J. Green that got them in field-goal range. Tampa Bay has allowed at least 30 points in five games and changed defensive co-ordinators two weeks ago. This time, Winston was the Bucs’ biggest problem. He threw four interceptions for the third time in his career, including one directly to Bates that the safety returned for Cincinnati’s fourth defensive touchdown of the season. Winston went to the bench and Ryan Fitzpatrick pulled Tampa Bay even.

SEAHAWKS 28, LIONS 14

Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Seahawks ahead. The Seahawks (4-3) looked sharp on both sides of the ball coming off their bye and won for the fourth time in five games after opening the season with two losses. The Lions (3-4) had won three of four.

BEARS 24, JETS 10

Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns for the short-handed Bears. The Bears (4-3) got the win after dropping two in a row to fall out of the NFC North lead, even though star pass rusher Khalil Mack (right ankle) and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson (groin) missed the game. With Sam Darnold struggling against Chicago’s defence, the Jets (3-5) managed just 207 yards and lost their second straight game. Trubisky was shaky but did enough to help the Bears come out on top. He connected with Tarik Cohen for a 70-yard touchdown on a screen pass in the first quarter and threw a four-yard scoring pass to Anthony Miller in the third, making it 14-3. But the second-year pro was wild again after struggling with his control against New England the previous week. Trubisky was 16-of-29 for 220 yards. He also ran for 51 yards on six attempts. Cohen’s lone reception was the big touchdown. He also ran for 40 yards on five carries.

CARDINALS 18, 49ERS 15

Josh Rosen threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk with 34 seconds to play to rally Arizona over San Francisco in a matchup of teams with two of the worst records in the NFL. The Cardinals beat San Francisco for the eighth straight time and second time in three weeks. Arizona (2-6) got two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Rosen after the 49ers (1-7) had built a 15-3 lead. Rosen’s 13-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald cut the lead to 15-10 with 11:06 to play. Fitzgerald also caught a two-point conversion pass after Kirk’s TD. Fitzgerald, in his 15th NFL season, caught eight passes for 102 yards, his best game of the season. C.J. Beathard connected with Marquise Goodwin on a 55-yard play for the 49ers’ only touchdown.