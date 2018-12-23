NFL roundup: Sony Michel leads Patriots to 10th consecutive AFC East title

Open this photo in gallery New England Patriots' Sony Michel is tackled by the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass., on Dec. 23, 2018. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

PATRIOTS 24, BILLS 12

The Patriots earned its 10th consecutive AFC East title with Sony Michel running for 116 yards and a touchdown. With the Eagles' win over the Texans, the Patriots are back in the No. 2 spot in the AFC. A Patriots win over the Jets next week would give New England a first-round bye in the playoffs. New England (10-5) improved to 7-0 at home this season and became the first franchise in NFL history to earn playoff berths in 10 straight seasons. It also marked the Patriots’ fifth straight win over the Bills and their 26th series sweep of Buffalo (5-10). Brady went 13-of-24 for 126 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions – his lowest output since he passed for 123 yards in a 2003 loss to the Bills. But with the touchdown he joined Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers with at least 10 seasons of 4,000-plus passing yards. Manning has 14 such seasons, Brees entered the day with 12 and Rivers has 10. It was Michel’s fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

SAINTS 31, STEELERS 28

Drew Brees capped a 326-yard passing performance with 2-yard touchdown to Michael Thomas with 1:25 left, and New Orleans clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a victory over Pittsburgh that dealt a significant blow to the Steelers’ playoff hopes. Alvin Kamara gained 105 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns for New Orleans (13-2), which rallied for the lead after two defensive stops in the fourth quarter. New Orleans ended one Steelers drive when Kurt Coleman forced Stevan Ridley’s fumble and ended another by narrowly thwarting a fake punt. Ben Roethlisberger passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Steelers (8-6-1). Pittsburgh fell into second in the AFC North behind Baltimore and out of playoff position.

COWBOYS 27, BUCCANEERS 20

The Cowboys wrapped up the NFC East title when Dak Prescott accounted for two touchdowns and Jaylon Smith returned a fumble 69 yards for a score. Smith’s long return came after a scrambling Jameis Winston lost the ball on a blind-side sack by Randy Gregory, who also recovered a fumble to set up a touchdown for a 14-point lead late in the third quarter. The Cowboys (9-6) clinched the division title and their second trip to the playoffs in three years with Prescott and star running back Ezekiel Elliott a week after failing in their first chance with their first shutout loss in 15 years, 23-0 at Indianapolis. Winston threw for 336 yards in another prolific passing game for the Buccaneers (5-10), who outgained the Cowboys 383-232 but hurt themselves with turnovers and holding penalties.

RAMS 31, CARDINALS 9

C.J. Anderson, playing five days after he was signed by Los Angeles, rushed for 167 yards – one shy of his career high – and the Rams bounced back from a pair of losses to beat troubled Arizona. Anderson, playing in place of the injured Todd Gurley, had a four-yard touchdown run and other runs of 46 and 27 yards as the Rams (12-3) rushed for 269 yards, most allowed by Arizona on the ground this season. With the victory, Los Angeles held on to the second-best record in the NFC with one game to go. Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald, in perhaps his final home game, threw the first touchdown pass of his career, a 32-yard toss to David Johnson. But it was the only trip to the end zone for the Cardinals (3-12), who at 1-7 had the worst record home since they moved to Arizona in 1988. A loss in their season finale at Seattle would leave them 3-13, matching the worst record since that move from St. Louis.

COLTS 28, GIANTS 27

Andrew Luck hooked up with Chester Rogers for a one-yard TD pass with 55 seconds left to give the Colts their only lead of the game. Indy (9-6) has won eight of nine to keep itself in the playoff hunt heading into the regular-season finale at Tennessee. The Colts, who won their past six home games after starting 0-2, would win the AFC South with a victory over the Titans and a loss by the Houston Texans. Indianapolis would also earn a wild card if it beats Tennessee and Baltimore loses. The Giants (5-10) lost their second straight.

VIKINGS 27, LIONS 9

Kirk Cousins threw a 44-yard Hail Mary to Kyle Rudolph as time expired in the first half to put the Vikings ahead, moving a step closer to playing in the postseason. The Vikings could have clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win and losses by Washington and Philadelphia this weekend. Washington lost to Tennessee on Saturday, and shortly after Minnesota walked into its locker room at Ford Field, the Eagles beat Houston on a game-ending field goal. Minnesota (8-6-1) can still earn a spot in the postseason by closing the regular season with a win against NFC North winner Chicago at home, or by having wild-card hopefuls lose in Week 17.

JAGUARS 17, DOLPHINS 7

Blake Bortles came off the bench late in the third quarter with the score tied and provided a spark, helping the Jaguars eliminate the Dolphins from the AFC playoff race. Bortles took the Jaguars 51 yards for a short field goal and 10-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. On the next series, Telvin Smith Sr. intercepted Ryan Tannehill’s pass and scored on a 33-yard return. The Dolphins (7-8) will sit out the playoffs for the 15th time in the past 17 years, and they’ll finish at .500 or worse for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons. The Jaguars (5-10) won for only the second time in the past 11 games.

BROWNS 26, BENGALS 18

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes to thrill a sellout, holiday-spirited crowd that came out to boo former Cleveland coach Hue Jackson. Mayfield continued his stellar rookie season, one that took off after Jackson was fired by the Browns on Oct. 29. Mayfield’s 24 TD passes are the third most in NFL history by a rookie, trailing only Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson, both of whom had 26. With their fifth win in six games, the Browns (7-7-1) improved to 5-2 under interim coach Gregg Williams, who has gone from long shot to legitimate candidate to become Cleveland’s next coach. It’s only the second time since 2007 the Browns have won at least seven games. The Bengals (6-9), on the other hand, are disintegrating under coach Marvin Lewis. They lost for the sixth time in seven games and are assured of finishing last in the AFC North, a spot the Browns have occupied every season since 2011.

PACKERS 44, JETS 38 (OT)

Aaron Rodgers threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 6:23 left in overtime. The victory was the Packers’ first on the road this season – snapping a nine-game skid away from Lambeau Field dating to last season – and it prevented them from becoming the first Green Bay squad since 1958 to go an entire season without a win away from home. And this one was all on Rodgers, who was masterful in the fourth quarter and the overtime period for the Packers (6-8-1). He threw for 442 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for two scores. The loss for the Jets (4-11) overshadowed a dazzling performance by rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 341 yards with three touchdowns.

FALCONS 24, PANTHERS 10

Matt Ryan threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns, and the Falcons handed the Panthers their seventh straight loss. Ryan found Calvin Ridley for a 75-yard touchdown strike on the first play of the second half for the go-ahead score. He also connected with Mohamed Sanu on a crossing route for a 44-yard score and threw a one-yard TD pass to Julio Jones in the back of the end zone. Christian McCaffrey had 21 rushes for 101 yards and 12 receptions for 77 yards for Carolina (6-9) and set an NFL record for receptions in a season (106) by a running back.

BEARS 14, 49ERS 9

Mitchell Trubisky threw one touchdown pass, Jordan Howard ran for another score and Chicago survived a fight and a late fumble to earn its eighth win in nine games. Danny Trevathan made a key interception in the fourth quarter and Chicago’s stout defence kept San Francisco out of the end zone to clinch at least the third seed in the NFC playoffs. The Bears (11-4) can earn a first-round bye with a win in the season finale and a loss by the Rams. Robbie Gould kicked three field goals for the 49ers (4-11), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

TITANS 25, WASHINGTON 16

Blaine Gabbert threw a two-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt with 4:30 left and Tennessee rallied to beat Washington on Saturday. Gabbert came off the bench for the third time this season after the Redskins knocked Marcus Mariota out of the game late in the first half with a stinger. Gabbert hit Taywan Taylor for 35 yards to jump-start the winning drive, Derrick Henry ran four times for 33 yards, his last an 18-yarder to the two. Gabbert then hit Pruitt at the back of the end zone. The Titans improved to 9-6. Washington, (7-8) has lost five of six.

RAVENS 22, CHARGERS 10

Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards and had the longest touchdown pass of his brief career, and Baltimore improved to 9-6 on Saturday. The Ravens – who have won five of their past six with Jackson as the starter – dominated for most of the night to remain in possession of the last wild-card spot. They briefly trailed 10-6 early in the third quarter before Jackson completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews. ustin Tucker’s third field goal extended the lead to six and they put it away late in the fourth quarter when Patrick Onwuaso forced Antonio Gates’s fumble and Tavon Young returned it 62 yards. Jackson, who was the 32nd overall pick in April, had his first 200-yard passing game, completing 12-of-22. Gus Edwards had 92 yards on 14 carries. Los Angeles (11-4) has clinched a playoff spot.