NFL, union extend deadline for franchise tags to March 16

Executive director DeMaurice Smith, of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the union news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla.

The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and players’ union.

With the NFL Players Association’s members still voting on a new labour agreement the owners already have approved – that deadline was extended by two days to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday – leaving the last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense.

By moving it to 11:59 a.m. EDT on Monday, both sides hope to know whether they are operating under a new collective bargaining agreement or the current deal, which expires in March 2021. That contract has different parameters for franchise and transition players than does the current one.

The period in which player agents can negotiate with teams remains set to begin at noon EDT Monday. The league’s business year starts March 18, when free-agent deals and trades can officially take place.

While these deadline revisions might be problematic for owners and league executives and annoying for fans, there is flexibility. The NFL could delay the opening of the 2020 league year beyond March 18 – though not for too long – should the players approve the new CBA. That would allow implementation of the many changes that would apply to the upcoming off-season, pre-season and regular season.

Should the players reject the new deal – which features 17 regular-season games – the owners have indicated there won’t be more negotiations anytime soon. Nor would many of the benefits in the agreement that would run through the 2030 season be included in a different CBA proposal.

Those benefits include: