GIANTS 38, COLTS 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more, and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Landon Collins, one of two players from the 2016 team, broke the game open late in the second quarter with a 52-yard pick-six as the Giants (9-6-1) put a final stamp on a surprising playoff run under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

The Colts (4-11-1) lost their sixth straight and ninth in 10 games. New York’s point total was a season high and its first time scoring 30 or more since a 37-34 loss to Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020.

Jones threw touchdown passes of six yards to Richie James and six yards to Isaiah Hodgins in the first half and scored on runs of 18 and 10 yards in the second half. He finished 19 of 24 for 177 yards and had 11 rushes for 91 yards.

Colts quarterback Nick Foles was injured late in the second quarter when he was sacked by Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux. He was taken to the locker room on a cart. Sam Ehlinger played the second half and threw his first NFL TD pass, a six-yarder to Michael Pittman.

PATRIOTS 23, DOLPHINS 21

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – Kyle Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the skidding Miami Dolphins 23-21 to stay in playoff contention.

Mac Jones had touchdown passes to Tyquan Thornton and Jakobi Meyers to help the Patriots (8-8) snap a four-game losing streak to their AFC East rivals.

The Dolphins (8-8) entered with a chance to clinch a post-season berth. Instead, Miami lost its fifth straight game and will need to win next week against the Jets and have Buffalo beat New England to qualify for the post-season for the first time since 2016.

SAINTS 20, EAGLES 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Marshon Lattimore returned an interception 11 yards for a late touchdown, and the New Orleans Saints won 20-10 to put a serious dent in the Eagles’ bid for the top seed in the NFC.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed a second straight game with a sprained right shoulder. Philadelphia (13-3) now needs to beat the New York Giants next weekend to secure the conference’s top seed. A loss would give Dallas a shot at the division crown.

The Saints (7-9) won their third straight game but won’t get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and eliminated them from an NFC wild-card spot.

LIONS 41, BEARS 10

DETROIT (AP) – Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to Brock Wright, and the Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to stay in the playoff chase.

The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a post-season spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) lost a franchise-record ninth straight game.

CHIEFS 27, BRONCOS 24

KANSAS CITY (AP) – Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and Kansas City overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Denver Broncos 27-24.

Isiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs (13-3), who overcame a 17-13 third-quarter deficit to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and lone post-season bye.

KC began the day tied with the Bills, who play Cincinnati on Monday night, for the conference’s best record. The Broncos fell to 4-12.

JAGUARS 31, TEXANS 3

HOUSTON (AP) – Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars won their fourth straight while snapping a nine-game skid against Houston with a 31-3 win over the Texans.

The AFC South-leading Jaguars (8-8) need to beat slumping Tennessee at home next weekend to win the division for the first time since 2017. The Texans fell to 2-13-1.

BROWNS 24, COMMANDERS 10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Carson Wentz Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting job back, defensive miscues added up and the Washington Commanders lost in embarrassing fashion, 24-10, to the Cleveland Browns, who had nothing to play for.

Green Bay beat Minnesota to eliminate Washington from playoff contention. It has been a disappointing run to say the least for the Commanders (7-8-1), who are winless in their past four games. The Browns (7-9), were already out of the AFC playoff race.

FALCONS 20, CARDINALS 19

ATLANTA (AP) – Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal on the final play and the Falcons beat the Arizona Cardinals, 20-19, to end a four-game skid.

In a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention, Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder got his first career victory.

CHARGERS 31, RAMS 10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Austin Ekeler rushed for 122 yards, scored two touchdowns and became the fifth running back with 100 receptions in a season as the Los Angeles Chargers rolled to a 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of SoFi Stadium co-tenants.

Ekeler, who has an NFL-leading 18 touchdowns (13 rushing, five receiving), also had a career-best 72-yard TD run. It was the third 100-yard rushing game in Ekeler’s six-year career and his second this season. It was the Rams’ 11th loss of the season, surpassing the 1999 Denver Broncos for most defeats by a Super Bowl defending champion.

SEAHAWKS 23, JETS 6

SEATTLE (AP) – Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards and the Seahawks kept alive their post-season hopes with a 23-6 win that eliminated the New York Jets from playoff contention.

Seattle (8-8) snapped a three-game losing streak and ensured its Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams will carry weight. The Seahawks must win and hope for a loss or tie by Green Bay against Detroit to reach the post-season.

49ERS 37, RAIDERS 34

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Robbie Gould made a 23-yard field goal with 6:53 left in overtime and the San Francisco 49ers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The victory was especially important for the 49ers (12-4), who can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win against Arizona next week or a loss by Minnesota.

San Francisco also has a shot at the No. 1 seed and a bye if Philadelphia loses to the Giants in Week 18. The loss eliminated the Raiders (6-10) from playoff contention. They have lost three of their past four games.