Open this photo in gallery: New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) attempts to catch a pass in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during an untimed down during an NFL football game on Oct. 15 in Orchard Park, N.Y.Matt Durisko/The Associated Press

JETS 20, EAGLES 14

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Breece Hall ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining, one play after Tony Adams intercepted Jalen Hurts, and New York held on to shock previously undefeated Philadelphia 20-14 on Sunday for the Jets’ first win against the Eagles.

The Jets (3-3) appeared on their way to falling to 0-13 in their history against the Eagles, but Hurts’ third interception of the game – and the fourth turnover by Philadelphia – was returned by Adams 45 yards to put New York into immediate scoring position.

Hall’s run shook MetLife Stadium as the Jets fans went wild, then Zach Wilson connected with Randall Cobb on a 2-point conversion.

The Eagles (5-1) got one more chance to win when they got the ball back, but the defence stiffened – as it had all game. Hurts’ deep throw to DeVonta Smith on fourth down was knocked away, and Wilson and the offence were able to kneel down twice to seal an unlikely victory.

Hurts finished 28 of 45 for 280 yards and one touchdown but had three picks against a Jets defence that was missing starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

Wilson was 19 of 33 for 186 yards and no touchdowns, but also had no turnovers – and the defence kept the Jets in it. Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals, a week after booting five. Adams, Bryce Hall and Quinnen Williams each had interceptions, and Quincy Williams recovered a fumble by D’Andre Swift.

BROWNS 19, 49ERS 17

CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal with six seconds left, leaving San Francisco stunned by Cleveland, which ended the Niners regular-season winning streak at 15 and handed quarterback Brock Purdy his first loss as an NFL starter.

Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals for the Browns (3-2) – the last with 1:40 left, capping a drive helped by a disputed unnecessary roughness call against San Francisco (5-1). Cleveland pulled off the league’s biggest upset this season without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed his second straight game with a bruised right shoulder.

The 49ers were short-handed without playmakers Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who went out with injuries.

P.J. Walker came off Cleveland’s practice squad and outplayed Purdy, who had won his first 10 starts.

Purdy nearly pulled out a comeback, driving the 49ers into field-goal range in the final seconds before Moody pushed his attempt to the right.

Purdy was 12 of 27 for 125 yards and threw his first interception of the season.

BILLS 14, GIANTS 9

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Josh Allen patiently oversaw two lengthy second-half scoring drives, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Morris with 3:58 remaining, and Buffalo sent undermanned but gritty New York to its fourth straight loss.

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s pass into the end zone glanced off Darren Waller’s finger tips facing first-and-goal from the 1. New York got an extra chance after linebacker Terrel Bernard was flagged for defensive interference on a pass intended for Waller as time expired on third-and-5 from Buffalo’s 10

The Bills (4-2) hung on, but barely, in outing they overcame being shut out in the first half of a game for the first time since a mean-nothing 2019 season finale. Buffalo overcame two first-half turnovers – receiver Gabe Davis’ lost fumble and an Allen interception – which led to the Giants (1-5) pulling ahead on Graham Gano hitting 29- and 43-yard field goals.

Taylor, who went 22-20 from 2015-17 with Buffalo,was making his first start since December 2021, when he played for Houston. He went 24 for 36 for 200 yards.

Allen went 19 of 30 for 169 with two touchdown passes and an interception.

Also, Buffalo running back Damien Harris suffered a neck injury in the second quarter and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for additional testing, the team said. The Bills said Harris does had movement in his arms and legs.

JAGUARS 37, COLTS 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for a pair of scores as Jacksonville won its third straight and sent Indianapolis to its ninth straight road loss in the series.

The Jaguars (4-2) had their most lopsided victory of the season and this one was essentially over in the third quarter when Lawrence connected threw a 10-yard strike to rookie tight end Brenton Strange and put Jacksonville ahead 31-6. Lawrence also found Christian Kirk for a 29-yard TD in the second. Etienne scored on runs of 2 and 22 yards, also in the second.

The Colts (3-3) started Gardner Minshew in place of injured rookie Anthony Richardson. A sixth-round draft pick by the Jags in 2019, Minshew fumbled once and threw three interceptions.

Etienne gained 55 yards on 18 carries. Lawrence completed 20 of 30 passes for 181 yards, with the two TDs and an interception before hobbling off late after getting sacked. He had his left knee checked on the sideline.

Minshew completed 33 of 55 passes for 329 yards, with a touchdown to Josh Downs and the three picks.

TEXANS 20, SAINTS 13

HOUSTON (AP) – Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and Houston got two defensive stops late seal the win over New Orleans and match the team’s win total of last season.

The Saints (3-3) trailed by 7 when Derek Carr threw a 51-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed to get them to the Houston 35. Five consecutive runs by Alvin Kamara got them to the 14. But Carr’s pass to Kamara on fourth-and-4 was short, giving Houston the ball with 4 1/2 minutes left.

Houston (3-3) couldn’t move the ball after that and punted it back. New Orleans got to the Houston 24 on the next drive, but Carr’s throw on fourth-and-10 was intercepted by Steven Nelson with 21 seconds left to secure the win.

Carr threw for a season-high 353 yards and a touchdown as the Saints lost for the third time in four games after a 2-0 start. Kamara had 19 carries for 68 yards and Chris Olave had seven receptions for 96 yards.

Stroud was 13 for 27 and threw his first interception of the season after setting an NFL record of 191 attempts without a pick to start a career.

VIKINGS 19, BEARS 13

CHICAGO (AP) – Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown, Jordan Hicks returned a fumble 42 yards for a score and Minnesota knocked Justin Fields out of the game in beating Chicago (1-5).

The Vikings (2-4) made just enough plays without injured star receiver Justin Jefferson and won for the second time in three games. Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 181 yards. T.J. Hockenson caught six passes for 50 yards.

Fields was sacked four times and exited with a right hand injury early in the third quarter. He finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards and an interception.

Rookie Tyson Bagent replaced field and got strip-sacked on Chicago’s next drive. Hicks returned it 42 yards for a TD, making it 19-6.

Bagent, undrafted out of Division II Shepherd University, finished a 77-yard drive by scoring from the 1. He was 10 of 14 with 83 yards in his debut.

DOLPHINS 42, PANTHERS 21

MIAMI (AP) – Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers as Miami rallied for the win and sent winless Carolina to its sixth straight loss.

Tagovailoa was 21 of 31 for 262 yards and has an NFL-leading 1,876 yards passing this season.

After trailing 14-0 early, Tyreek Hill put the Dolphins ahead with a 41-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter. Hill caught six passes for 163 yards to bring his NFL-leading season total to 814 yards receiving. Jaylen Waddle added 51 yards on seven catches.

Miami (5-1) scored 35 straight points before Mike White replaced Tagovailoa with about four minutes left and threw an interception that was returned by cornerback Troy Hill for a touchdown.

Bryce Young finished 23 of 38 with 217 yards and was sacked four times for the Panthers (0-6).

Raheem Mostert had 17 carries for 115 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, in addition to a 3-yard TD reception, after taking over as Miami’s lead ball carrier after rookie De’Von Achane was placed in injured reserve last week with a knee injury.

COMMANDERS 24, FALCONS 16

ATLANTA (AP) – Sam Howell threw three short passes for touchdowns and Washington intercepted Desmond Ridder three times in a win over Atlanta that ended a three-game skid.

Coming off a 40-20 home loss to the lowly Chicago Bears, the Commanders (3-3) redeemed themselves a bit against the Falcons (3-3).

Howell shook off five more sacks – he’s been dumped 34 times this season – to complete 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards. The Commanders (3-3), who showed more balance and ran for 72 yards, was led by their defence.

Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste and Jamin Davis had picks for Washington.

Ridder threw for 307 yards and a pair of scores. But it was the second time in three weeks that he’s had three turnovers in a game.

BENGALS 17, SEAHAWKS 13

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joe Burrow threw two early touchdown passes and Cincinnati intercepted Geno Smith twice in the second half, holding off Seattle for its second straight victory.

Burrow was 24 for 35 for 185 yards and an interception as the Bengals improved to 3-3 ahead of their bye week.

Cincinnati scored touchdowns on its first two possessions, but punted six times, giving Seattle the late chances.

The Bengals defence stopped Seattle in the red zone twice late to seal the win, the last time when Smith was hit by B.J. Hill and threw incomplete on fourth-and-8 on the Bengals 9 in the final minute.

Seattle (3-2) scored its only touchdown on the first drive of the game on Kenneth Walker’s 1-yard TD run. Smith was picked off twice in the second half. He finished 27 for 41 for 323 and was scrambling from the Cincinnati pass rush throughout.

RAVENS 24, TITANS 16

LONDON (AP) – Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass and Justin Tucker kicked six field goals in Baltimore’s win over Tennessee at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jackson mostly shined in his international debut, but Tucker stole the spotlight by going 6 for 6, with the longest just 41 yards. Jackson was 21 of 30 for 223 yards and he led the team with 62 yards on the ground.

The Ravens (4-2) got plenty of chunk plays on offence and a 70-yard punt return by Devin Duvernay, but several of their drives stalled deep in Tennessee territory. Rookie receiver Zay Flowers scored his first NFL TD.

Tennessee (2-4) quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped off after the third quarter, replaced by Malik Willis. Tannehill, who was moving gingerly after a hit from Justin Madubuike in third quarter, finished 8 of 16 for 76 yards. Willis was 4 for 5 for 74 yards.

Derrick Henry scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter and finished with 97 yards on 12 carries.

RAMS 26, CARDINALS 9

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Cooper Kupp made seven receptions for 148 yards and his first touchdown of the season, and Kyren Williams rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a TD as Los Angeles beat Arizona for its first home victory of the season.

Matthew Stafford passed for 226 yards for the Rams (3-3), who scored 23 unanswered points and shut out their NFC West rivals in the second half.

Record-setting rookie Puka Nacua had only four catches for 26 yards, but Los Angeles’ offence got rolling after halftime behind a vintage effort from Kupp and a breakout game for Williams, who produced the Rams’ best rushing performance in nearly three years.

Joshua Dobbs passed for 235 yards for the Cardinals (1-5), who lost their third straight while attempting to remain competitive without Kyler Murray. Arizona led 9-6 at halftime, but Dobbs threw a red-zone interception and fumbled on a sack during the second half as Los Angeles rolled away.

LIONS 20, BUCCANEERS 6

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Jared Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns and NFC North-leading Detroit Lions beat sputtering Tampa Bay.

The streaking Lions won their fourth straight game following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks and are off to a 5-1 start for the first time since 2011.

Goff tossed TD passes of 27 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown and 45 yards to Jameson William as Detroit won for the seventh time in eight road games dating to last season.

The Lions’ defence did its part by intercepting Baker Mayfield once, limiting the Bucs (3-2) to 251 yards of total offence and forcing Tampa Bay to settle for field goals of 33 and 36 yards on its only possessions that ended in Detroit’s red zone.

Goff completed 30 of 44 passes without an interception and was sacked three times. St. Brown finished with 12 receptions for 124 yards.

Mayfield was 19 of 37 for 206 yards and one interception. The Bucs were limited to 46 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

RAIDERS 21, PATRIOTS 17

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Brian Hoyer relieved an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and threw for 102 yards in the second half, and Daniel Industries Inc. Carlson made four field goals, helping Las Vegas send struggling New England to its third straight loss.

Garoppolo played the entire first half before being ruled out with a back injury. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Carlson made field goals of 25, 37, 30 and 24 yards as Las Vegas won back-to-back games to move to .500 at 3-3. This was their Raiders’ 500th regular-season victory as a franchise, 10th-best all time.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick remains at 299 career regular-season wins, losing to his former long-time offensive co-ordinator, Josh McDaniels.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 77 yards for the Raiders, rookie tight end Michael Mayer caught five passes for 75 yards and former Patriot Jakobi Meyers had five receptions for 61 yards.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was 24 of 33 for 200 yards with an interception. New England (1-5) had just 259 total yards.