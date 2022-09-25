Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is flipped in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II during the second half of a game on Sept. 25, in Indianapolis.The Associated Press

VIKINGS 28, LIONS 24

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday.

The Lions have a winning record at the end of September for the first time since they were 3-0 in 2016.

After going 3-13-1 in coach Dan Campbell’s first season, Detroit (1-2) looks like a much more dangerous opponent.

The Lions are still seeking their first road win since Dec. 6, 2020, at Chicago, though. Their NFL-record streak of starting a season with a touchdown in 11 straight quarters ended inconveniently in the fourth.

COLTS 20, CHIEFS 17

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left to give the Indianapolis Colts a 20-17 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by hooking up with Woods for both Indianapolis touchdowns, one week after they were shut out at Jacksonville.

For the Chiefs (2-1), it was a rare September misfire. Mahomes fell to 13-3 in the opening month while going 20 of 35 for 262 yards, one TD and his first interception of the season.

BENGALS 27, JETS 12

EAST RUTHERFOD, N.J. (AP) – Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12.

After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic or Super Bowl hangover for the Bengals.

And they came out aggressive against the Jets, who fell flat after a stunning comeback win the week before at Cleveland.

Burrow finished 23 of 36 for 275 yards with TD throws to Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase.

PANTHERS 22, SAINTS 14

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14 to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Mayfield threw for 170 yards and Christian McCaffrey ran for 108 as the Panthers (1-2) won at home for the first time since beating the Saints 26-7 on Sept. 19, 2021.

Jameis Winston, playing with an injured back, completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while rookie Chris Olave had nine catches for 147 yards for a Saints wide receiver corps that lost Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre’Quan Smith to injuries in the second half.

RAVENS 37, PATRIOTS 26

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (AP) – Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Baltimore Ravens hold off the New England Patriots 37-26.

New England’s Mac Jones suffered a leg injury with less than two minutes to play, hopping off the field and heading straight to the locker room. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards but threw three interceptions.

Justin Tucker kicked a 56-yard field goal, the 50th of his career from 50 yards or more, as Baltimore claimed its first regular-season victory at New England in seven tries.

TITANS 24, RAIDERS 22

NASHVILLE (AP) – Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and the Tennessee Titans never trailed, holding off the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 for their first victory this season.

Derrick Henry also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. Henry also added 58 yards more receiving as the Titans (1-2) avoided their worst start since 2009 when they lost the first six games that season.

The Raiders (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2018. A week after blowing a 20-point lead in losing to Arizona in overtime, the Raiders had every chance to get back in this game in the second half as they blanked Tennessee after halftime.

BEARS 23, TEXANS 20

CHICAGO (AP) – Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos’s game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and the Bears beat former coach Lovie Smith and the Texans 23-20.

Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago.

The Texans had third-and-one at their 26 when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson tipped a pass intended for Rex Burkhead. Smith, who missed practice all week because of a hip injury, intercepted it at the 30 and returned it to the 12.

Chicago had Herbert run, then downed the ball twice before Santos nailed a 30-yarder as time expired.

EAGLES 24, COMMANDERS 8

LANDOVER, MD. (AP) – DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Washington Commanders 24-8 to remain unbeaten.

Smith made acrobatic catches along the sideline and to the edge of the end zone for respective gains of 45 and 44 yards, and hauled in a TD pass on fourth down to end the first half with no time left on the clock.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama surpassed his previous professional high for yards receiving before halftime. His 156 yards were the most by an Eagles player in a half since Kevin Curtis in 2007.

And Smith was just one part of another clinical offensive performance by Philadelphia (3-0).

JAGUARS 38, CHARGERS 10

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. (AP) – Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak with a decisive 38-10 victory over ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacksonville’s road skid was tied for the eighth-longest in league history.

RAMS 20, CARDINALS 12

GLENDALE, ARIZ. (AP) – Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams used a stellar defensive effort to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12.

The Rams (2-1) continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals, winning 11 of the past 12 games dating to 2017, including last year’s 34-11 win in the playoffs.

FALCONS 27, SEAHAWKS 23

SEATTLE (AP) – Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and one touchdown, Marcus Mariota threw a 14-yard TD to rookie Drake London in the second half, and the Atlanta Falcons picked up their first win of the season in beating the Seahawks 27-23.

Patterson rumbled for 107 yards in the second half and the Falcons were able to avoid starting 0-3 for the second time in three seasons.

LVII

Rihanna will take centre stage at February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music.

Rihanna posted an image on Instagram of an arm outstretched holding an NFL football.

With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists in history. Her last album was 2016′s Anti. Super Bowl LVII (57) will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12.

After years of Pepsi’s sponsorship, the coming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.