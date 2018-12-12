NFL’s Thursday Night Football ends with big Chiefs-Chargers matchup

Open this photo in gallery Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers after a win on Sept. 9, 2018. Kelvin Kuo/The Associated Press

For those fans who dislike Thursday Night Football, rejoice that this week is the final game of the season on such short rest.

Also rejoice that it’s one of the best matchups of the year, with hefty implications in the standings, as Kansas City plays host to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even with a loss, the Chiefs keep the top spot in the AFC West with a better division record, as the teams will have split their series. A win for Kansas City (11-2) could secure the top seed in the conference, though, depending on what happens to the Patriots and Texans.

Story continues below advertisement

The Chargers (10-3), who lost to Kansas City 38-28 in the season opener, will own a postseason berth with a victory. They can also get in with a loss and help elsewhere, but those scenarios give Pro Picks a migraine.

Los Angeles, ranked fourth in the AP Pro32, is a 3½-point underdog at top-ranked Kansas City. We think, right now, the Chargers are the better-balanced team, although winning on the road on Thursday nights is very difficult, especially if the top two running backs are out. That could be the case with Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion protocol) uncertain.

Bye-bye Thursday nights.

Prediction: Chiefs, 30-29

Knockout pool: Too bad we had to make last week’s selection before all the Broncos’ injuries hit. If you’re still alive – Pro Picks most certainly is not – try Baltimore.

No. 19 Green Bay (plus 5½) at No. 6 Chicago

Normally, a letdown for the Bears could be expected. Not against the Packers, though.

Best bet: Bears, 23-16

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

No. 9 Dallas (plus 3) at No. 11 Indianapolis

We recognize this could be sucker bet. Okay, we’re suckers.

Upset special: Cowboys, 20-17

No. 5 New England (minus 1½) at No. 10 Pittsburgh

The Steelers are about to blow the division, and possibly the wild card.

Prediction: Patriots, 39-32

No. 22 Tampa Bay (plus 8) at No. 12 Baltimore

The Ravens are about to surge to the AFC North title.

Prediction: Ravens, 26-20

Story continues below advertisement

No. 2 New Orleans (minus 6½) at No. 17 Carolina, Monday night

The Saints need to stay ahead of the Rams for NFC home-field edge.

Prediction: Saints, 33-20

No. 16 Philadelphia (plus 9½) at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams

The Eagles play hard while undermanned, just don’t win enough.

Prediction: Rams, 37-24

No. 8 Seattle (minus 5½) at No. 31 San Francisco

The Seahawks have that NFC wild-card berth in sight.

Prediction: Seahawks, 17-13

Story continues below advertisement

No. 7 Houston (minus 6) at No. 26 New York Jets, Saturday

The Texans get back on track in New Jersey.

Prediction: Texans, 28-13

No. 14 Tennessee (plus 2½) at No. 21 Giants

Can the Titans keep it going in New Jersey? Well, no.

Prediction: Giants, 30-19

No. 20 Cleveland (plus 3) at No. 18 Denver, Saturday

The Browns are on the right track, the Broncos are too banged-up.

Prediction: Browns, 27-23

No. 15 Miami (plus 7) at No. 13 Minnesota

No “Drake Escape” or “Miami Miracle” this week.

Prediction: Vikings, 22-20

No. 32 Arizona (plus 8½) at No. 25 Atlanta

The Cardinals even more confounding than the Falcons.

Prediction: Falcons, 30-20

No. 23 Detroit (plus 2½) at No. 27 Buffalo

Two more confounding also-rans.

Prediction: Bills, 23-17

No. 30 Oakland (plus 3) at No. 28 Cincinnati

The Bengals have lost their way. They’ll partially find it for one week.

Prediction: Bengals, 21-20

No. 24 Washington (plus 7) at No. 29 Jacksonville

Will Washington show up this week? Will the Jaguars?

Prediction: Jaguars, 20-10

2018 record

Last week: Against spread (8-8). Straight up (9-7)

Season totals: Against spread (103-93-7). Straight up: (136-70-2)

Best bet: 4-10 against spread, 9-5 straight up

Upset special: 8-6 against spread, 7-6-1 straight up