NFL’s Thursday Night Football ends with big Chiefs-Chargers matchup

For those fans who dislike Thursday Night Football, rejoice that this week is the final game of the season on such short rest.
Also rejoice that it’s one of the best matchups of the year, with hefty implications in the standings, as Kansas City plays host to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Even with a loss, the Chiefs keep the top spot in the AFC West with a better division record, as the teams will have split their series. A win for Kansas City (11-2) could secure the top seed in the conference, though, depending on what happens to the Patriots and Texans.
The Chargers (10-3), who lost to Kansas City 38-28 in the season opener, will own a postseason berth with a victory. They can also get in with a loss and help elsewhere, but those scenarios give Pro Picks a migraine.
Los Angeles, ranked fourth in the AP Pro32, is a 3½-point underdog at top-ranked Kansas City. We think, right now, the Chargers are the better-balanced team, although winning on the road on Thursday nights is very difficult, especially if the top two running backs are out. That could be the case with Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion protocol) uncertain.
Bye-bye Thursday nights.
Prediction: Chiefs, 30-29
Knockout pool: Too bad we had to make last week’s selection before all the Broncos’ injuries hit. If you’re still alive – Pro Picks most certainly is not – try Baltimore.
No. 19 Green Bay (plus 5½) at No. 6 Chicago
Normally, a letdown for the Bears could be expected. Not against the Packers, though.
Best bet: Bears, 23-16
No. 9 Dallas (plus 3) at No. 11 Indianapolis
We recognize this could be sucker bet. Okay, we’re suckers.
Upset special: Cowboys, 20-17
No. 5 New England (minus 1½) at No. 10 Pittsburgh
The Steelers are about to blow the division, and possibly the wild card.
Prediction: Patriots, 39-32
No. 22 Tampa Bay (plus 8) at No. 12 Baltimore
The Ravens are about to surge to the AFC North title.
Prediction: Ravens, 26-20
No. 2 New Orleans (minus 6½) at No. 17 Carolina, Monday night
The Saints need to stay ahead of the Rams for NFC home-field edge.
Prediction: Saints, 33-20
No. 16 Philadelphia (plus 9½) at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams
The Eagles play hard while undermanned, just don’t win enough.
Prediction: Rams, 37-24
No. 8 Seattle (minus 5½) at No. 31 San Francisco
The Seahawks have that NFC wild-card berth in sight.
Prediction: Seahawks, 17-13
No. 7 Houston (minus 6) at No. 26 New York Jets, Saturday
The Texans get back on track in New Jersey.
Prediction: Texans, 28-13
No. 14 Tennessee (plus 2½) at No. 21 Giants
Can the Titans keep it going in New Jersey? Well, no.
Prediction: Giants, 30-19
No. 20 Cleveland (plus 3) at No. 18 Denver, Saturday
The Browns are on the right track, the Broncos are too banged-up.
Prediction: Browns, 27-23
No. 15 Miami (plus 7) at No. 13 Minnesota
No “Drake Escape” or “Miami Miracle” this week.
Prediction: Vikings, 22-20
No. 32 Arizona (plus 8½) at No. 25 Atlanta
The Cardinals even more confounding than the Falcons.
Prediction: Falcons, 30-20
No. 23 Detroit (plus 2½) at No. 27 Buffalo
Two more confounding also-rans.
Prediction: Bills, 23-17
No. 30 Oakland (plus 3) at No. 28 Cincinnati
The Bengals have lost their way. They’ll partially find it for one week.
Prediction: Bengals, 21-20
No. 24 Washington (plus 7) at No. 29 Jacksonville
Will Washington show up this week? Will the Jaguars?
Prediction: Jaguars, 20-10
2018 record
Last week: Against spread (8-8). Straight up (9-7)
Season totals: Against spread (103-93-7). Straight up: (136-70-2)
Best bet: 4-10 against spread, 9-5 straight up
Upset special: 8-6 against spread, 7-6-1 straight up
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.