Nick Arbuckle set to start at quarterback for Calgary Stampeders

Nick Arbuckle set to start at quarterback for Calgary Stampeders

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Nick Arbuckle throws the ball during first half CFL football action against the Edmonton Eskimos, in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Nick Arbuckle will start at quarterback, while Bo Levi Mitchell is slated to remain out when the Calgary Stampeders host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Arbuckle was only a partial participant in practice on Thursday due to elbow tightness, but is listed as the starter for the seventh consecutive week.

Arbuckle has gone 4-2 as a starter since Mitchell tore a pectoral muscle in Week 3 of the CFL season.

Mitchell, the CFL’s outstanding player and Grey Cup MVP last season, practised Tuesday but didn’t throw Wednesday due to soreness.

Third-stringer Montell Cozart, a second-year player with just one CFL pass attempt, is listed as the backup. He handled the majority of snaps on Thursday at practice.

