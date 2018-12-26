 Skip to main content

Football No glamour teams in prime time as season concludes Sunday

Barry Wilner
The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson running against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game in Carson, Calif., Dec. 22, 2018,

The Associated Press

The 2018 regular season will conclude in Music City on Sunday night, where the Colts and Titans will play for a wild-card playoff berth. Or maybe more.

The winner between these 9-6 teams makes the playoffs. Should Houston (10-5) fall at home to Jacksonville (5-10), the Indianapolis-Tennessee victor earns the AFC South title.

That’s why two of the NFL’s more interesting, but less glamorous teams were flexed to prime time.

But it’s an intriguing matchup featuring two rookie head coaches, Mike Vrabel for Tennessee, Frank Reich for Indianapolis, who know something about getting to and succeeding in the playoffs from their playing careers.

Unfortunately for them, neither of their teams have the pedigree that the Patriots when Vrabel was a linebacker for them, or the Bills in the 1990s when Reich was a quarterback, would show.

Still, any game in which the winner gets into the postseason is worthy of the spotlight. Oh, and get this: Should Baltimore and Pittsburgh win and the Colts, No. 10 in the AP Pro32, and No. 14 Titans tie, the Steelers grab the final AFC wild card. Why? Don’t ask.

With some uncertainty surrounding Marcus Mariota and his stinger – there is no betting line on the game because of it – plus the fact Andrew Luck is 10-0 against the Titans.

PREDICTION: COLTS, 24-16

KNOCKOUT POOL: Survived with the Titans, let’s see if Pro Picks can finish it off with a win by PHILADELPHIA. Yes, we never took the defending Super Bowl champs.

No. 27 Detroit (plus 7) at No. 18 (tie) Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers and also-ran Packers seem to care. Also-ran Lions don’t.

BEST BET: PACKERS, 33-16

No. 3 Chicago (plus 6) at No. 13 Minnesota

Bears spoil any January plans for division rival, help Eagles.

UPSET SPECIAL: BEARS, 20-15

No. 15 Philadelphia (minus 6) at No. 18 (tie) Washington

Eagles surge through opening into postseason.

PREDICTION: EAGLES, 31-20

No. 28 Jacksonville (plus 8 1-2) at No. 8 Houston

Texans will take division despite injury issues that could hurt in January.

PREDICTION: TEXANS, 18-10

No. 16 Cleveland (plus 5 1-2) at No. 9 Baltimore

Ravens have come too far down the stretch to blow it here.

PREDICTION: RAVENS, 21-20

No. 26 Cincinnati (plus 14) at No. 12 Pittsburgh

Talented Steelers’ late-season flop is mystifying.

PREDICTION: STEELERS, 33-16

No. 31 Oakland (13 1-2) at No. 4 Kansas City

Chiefs secure AFC’s top seed, but looking very vulnerable.

PREDICTION: CHIEFS, 30-20

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (minus 6 1-2) at No. 23 (tie) Denver

Game means too much to Chargers to falter.

PREDICTION: CHARGERS, 33-13

No. 29 New York Jets (plus 13 1-2) at No. 6 New England

Believe it or not, things are looking up for Jets. Still ...

PREDICTION: PATRIOTS, 24-16

No. 30 San Francisco (plus 10) at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams

Rams grab NFC’s second seed and wild-card round bye.

PREDICTION: RAMS, 31-16

No. 32 Arizona (OFF) at No. 7 Seattle

Cardinals will clinch top selection in April’s draft with loss.

PREDICTION: SEAHAWKS, 23-10

No. 21 Carolina (OFF) at No. 1 New Orleans

Saints can rest folks and still beat sliding Panthers.

PREDICTION: SAINTS, 23-16

No. 11 Dallas (plus 7) at No. 22 New York Giants

Just stay healthy, Cowboys.

PREDICTION: GIANTS, 19-17

No. 17 Miami (plus 3 1-2) at No. 25 Buffalo

Is there any more inconsistent team than Dolphins?

PREDICTION: BILLS, 20-13

No. 20 Atlanta (pick-em) at No. 23 (tie) Tampa Bay

Falcons coach Dan Quinn safe, Bucs might be playing for coach Dirk Koetter’s job.

PREDICTION: FALCONS, 26-20

2018 RECORD

Last Week: Against spread (11-4-1). Straight up (11-5)

Season Totals: Against spread (121-105-9). Straight up: (156-82-2)

Best Bet: 6-10 against spread, 11-5 straight up

Upset special: 8-8 against spread, 7-8-1 straight up

